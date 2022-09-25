Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Has Been Released On Meta Quest

MyDearest Inc. announced this week they have officially released the first episode of Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate on Meta Quest. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a new adventure VR science fiction title in which you explore a crime in a futuristic city where crime is a virtual impossibility. Done so through special tech that allows investigators to see into the past and collect evidence, even altering the past to a degree. However, all that changes when the founder of the city is found dead, leaving it up to you to solve this new case. We have more info and the trailer below, as you can play Episode 1 right now.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate takes place in the city of Astrum Close where crime rate is only 0.001%. A collective mentoring system ensures that residents of the city remain calm and safe, eradicating any want to commit violent or illegal acts. Protagonist Hal Scion is a young investigator who has a special ability called "Memory Dive." The Memory Dive allows Hal to see into and alter the past, and he uses this ability to collect evidence in his investigation. When the founder of Astrum Close is found dead, Hal must take up the case in order to solve this theoretically impossible murder. In this idyllic metropolis, dreams are utilized to ensure crime is prevented before it even happens. The founder of this so-called paradise, Professor Albert Rumford, is killed in an unprecedented, theoretically impossible incident. Special Supervisor Hal is assigned to this extraordinary case and ordered to get to the bottom of the mystery. Memory Dive: Go back in time to change the past.

Escape from the dangers you'll face in your investigation. Trial: Reenact the crime with the proofs you collected to show the truth.