Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bobs burgers, family guy, king of the hill

Fortnite Teams With 20th Television For Special Father's Day Skins

Three animated fathers come to Fortnite, as Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and King of the Hill all have dads as options for Father's Day

Article Summary Fortnite debuts Father’s Day skins featuring dads from Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and King of the Hill.

Players can play as Bob Belcher, Cleveland Brown, or Hank Hill, each voiced by their original actors.

These exclusive FOX dad skins are available in the Fortnite item shop for a limited Father’s Day event.

Enjoy these cosmetic Fortnite skins—no gameplay bonuses, just fun animated costume options to collect.

Epic Games has teamed up with 20th Television for a special collaboration, as they bring three iconic animated fathers to the gam for Father's Day. As you can see here, they have made three new skins for the game that center around FOX's run of animated father figures, as you can play Bob Belcher from Bob's Burgers, Cleveland Brown from Family Guy, and Hank Hill from King of the Hill. All three of them come with voice work from their respective actors, as you get to hear H. Jon Benjamin, Arif Zahir, and Mike Judge (respectively) provide lines of dialogue as you head into the island map to take on all comers while being animated. There's no bonus to any of these skins; it's just a costume to have some fun with as part of Father's Day. You can get all three in the shop for a limited time.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Create, play, and battle with friends for free in Fortnite. Be the last player standing in Battle Royale and Zero Build, experience a concert or live event, or discover over a million creator made games, including racing, parkour, zombie survival, and more. Each Fortnite island has an individual age rating so you can find the one that's right for you and your friends. Find it all in Fortnite … Drop In.

Explore large, destructible environments where no two games are ever the same. Team up with friends by sprinting, climbing and smashing your way to earn your Victory Royale, whether you choose to build up in Fortnite Battle Royale or go no-builds in Fortnite Zero Build. Discover even more ways to play across thousands of creator-made game genres: adventure, roleplay, survival and more. Or, band together with up to three friends to fend off hordes of monsters in Save the World.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!