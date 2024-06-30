Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Amplitude Studios, Endless Dungeon

Endless Dungeon Releases Dead Or Online Update

Endless Dungeon recently released a brand new update for the game, along with a new character, as the Dead Or Online update is live.

Article Summary SEGA and Amplitude launch Endless Dungeon's Dead Or Online update with new features.

Introducing Viggie the Locksmith, a new character developed with the Games2Gether community.

Laden with quality-of-life improvements, crystal bot and hero reworks, and balance adjustments.

New additions include "Insta Havoc" turret, "Healing Fountain" turret, and electric handgun.

SEGA and Amplitude Studios recently released a new update for Endless Dungeon, as players can get in on the new Dead Or Online update. The crux of this si that you're getting a free update to the game along with a new character. The character is named Viggie, who was co-created through Amplitude's innovative community platform Games2Gether, so you owe the community for anything you like or dislike about them. Meanwhile, the game has several quality-of-life improvements that you'll see immediately when you download the update. We have more info for you below as the content has been live for a minute now.

Endless Dungeon – Dead Or Online

Viggie (or V'jik) is Z'Vali, a people who are known for two curious traits: their fascination with all academic fields where science and philosophy intersect and their suspicion that the galaxy is a giant simulation, whose coders are keeping just one step ahead of them. Seeking an answer to this question, Viggie undertook a series of expeditions to find the biggest surviving data center of the Endless. Her reasoning was simple: if anyone could figure it out, they could, and if it's true, that's where she'll find the details. Those inquiries led her to the Station, and now she wants her answers. Viggie the Locksmith will be ready to play alongside the "Dead or Online" update this June 20th. Available on PC and console, the latest update will include quality-of-life improvements and reworks on the crystal bot, turrets, heroes, and balancing.

Viggie The Locksmith: A brand-new hero co-created with the Amplitude community.

A brand-new hero co-created with the Amplitude community. New Turrets: The "Insta Havoc" turret will bring powerful explosions to defeat enemies whilst the "Healing Fountain" will help heal heroes in the area.

The "Insta Havoc" turret will bring powerful explosions to defeat enemies whilst the "Healing Fountain" will help heal heroes in the area. New Weapon: The new electric handgun named Cardiac Processing Unit will leave monsters stunned.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!