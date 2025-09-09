Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: golf, Golf Star 2

Golf Star 2 Soft Launches It Multiple Mobile Markets

Golf Star 2 has been given a soft launch in multiple markets, as the game is available to play on both iOS and Android devices

Article Summary Golf Star 2 soft launches on iOS and Android in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Philippines.

Play bite-sized, dynamic golf rounds on more than 80 lifelike courses inspired by real-world locations.

Enjoy one-button swing controls, 1v1 real-time matches, and various competitive and casual modes.

Upgrade clubs, customize characters, and dominate leaderboards in Com2uS's latest golf mobile game.

Mobile developer and publisher Com2uS has soft-launched its latest mobile game, Golf Star 2, in select locations where users can currently play the game on mobile. To call this a soft launch is kind of comical when you consider the locations, as you can play the game right now in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Philippines. So, five of the top 20 markets for mobile gaming, which to anyone else would mean the game has officially launched and you're just waiting to expand into other places. We have more details below, as you can play the game if you happen to be in one of these markets for iOS and Android.

Golf Star 2

Experience everything you love about golf: clean shots, high-stakes matches, and wide-open courses that take your breath away. Ready to take your first swing? Exciting events and generous rewards await you. Players can take their first swing in bite-sized rounds designed for quick play, intuitive one-button swing controls and more than 80 hyper-realistic golf courses inspired by real-world locations. Exciting events and generous rewards await you.

Fans can now take their first swing in dynamic, bite-sized rounds across more than 80 hyper-realistic golf courses inspired by real-world locations. With simple one-button swing controls, lifelike characters and multiple game modes including – 1:1 stroke, NearPin Royale, Chance Shot and the Putting Challenge. Golf Star 2 delivers an exciting mix of competitive play and casual accessibility.

Easy Controls, Satisfying Shots: Pull, aim, and release. It's that simple! Enjoy the thrill of golf without the hassle—perfect for everyone.

Pull, aim, and release. It's that simple! Enjoy the thrill of golf without the hassle—perfect for everyone. Real-Time 1v1 Matches with Players Worldwide: Climb the ranks in 1v1 Stroke Mode. Win matches, earn rewards, and show off your skills on a global stage.

Climb the ranks in 1v1 Stroke Mode. Win matches, earn rewards, and show off your skills on a global stage. Strategic Gameplay with Clubs and Balls: Master wind direction, terrain, and club stats to dominate each hole. Upgrade your clubs for even more precise and powerful shots.

Master wind direction, terrain, and club stats to dominate each hole. Upgrade your clubs for even more precise and powerful shots. Stylish Characters & Custom Costumes: Create your own golf look with tons of customization options. You can either go bold or go classic to express yourself freely on the course!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!