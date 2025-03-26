Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, F1 25, Formula 1

EA Sports Announces F1 25 Will Be Released This May

The latest Formula 1 racing game has been revealed by EA Sports, as F1 25 brings new challenges and improvements this Spring

Article Summary EA Sports announces F1 25 for May 30 release on PC, XSX|S, and PS5 with new challenges and content.

Braking Point story mode returns with dynamic events, difficulty settings, and movie-inspired chapters.

My Team receives major updates, offering enhanced team ownership and driving experience.

Celebrate F1's 75th anniversary with new driver line-ups and thrilling gameplay moments in F1 25.

EA Sports announced the latest addition to their Formula 1 racing series, as F1 25 is coming to PC and consoles this May. As you would expect from any sports title made by EA, you'll see a return to form in many respects, but the game will also come with several improvements over F1 24, along with new races to tackle and challenges to overcome. The game will have a Standard Edition and an Iconic Edition, the latter coming with a bunch of bonus content exclusive to that edition. We have more info from the team and a trailer here, as the game arrives on May 30 for PC, XSX|S, and PS5.

F1 25

Take the spotlight in the latest installment of the fan-favorite story mode, Braking Point, with Konnersport now battling for championships, as a dramatic event throws the team into chaos. Braking Point now comes with multiple difficulty settings catering to returning vets and rookies making their F1 debuts. The on-track excitement ramps up with the upcoming event film of the summer, Apple Original Films' F1, launching worldwide in cinemas this June from Warner Bros. Pictures. Those who pre-order the F1 25 Iconic Edition can experience post-launch gameplay chapters inspired by the film featuring the APXGP team. F1 25 Iconic Edition players will also receive additional content, including 2025 season liveries for use in F1 24, and up to three days early access.

Popular game mode, My Team, receives its first significant overhaul, with players calling the shots as the owner of their F1 team. Take on new responsibilities before getting behind the wheel as either of the team's drivers. On track, F1 25 continues to innovate through the power of its EGO engine. Enabling increased circuit authenticity made possible through LIDAR technology, several tracks, and their surroundings are transformed with a more realistic look and feel. More details on the gameplay features and innovations will be revealed shortly through the F1 25 Deep Dive series.

As Formula 1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, players can compete alongside and against the biggest driver line-up change in several years, including Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented move from Mercedes to Ferrari. The 2025 season promises to deliver the most unpredictable and dramatic season. With new stars trying to make a name for themselves, established drivers challenging for podiums, or veterans hoping for a World Championship on a new team, F1 25 allows players to re-create every breathtaking moment through various single-player and new collaborative options.

