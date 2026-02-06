Posted in: EA Sports FC, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 Reveals Team Two For The Future Stars Lineup

Electronic Arts revealed the members of the EA Sports FC 26 Future Stars lineup for Team Two, featuring several high-profile players

Article Summary EA Sports FC 26 Future Stars Team Two is now live, featuring top young football talents from around the world.

Notable additions include Eli Junior Kroupi, Riccardo Calafiori, and Fermin López among others.

Future Stars Youth Cup offers new Objectives and Evolution rewards for engaging gameplay progression.

New Squad Building Challenges introduce themed Player Items, ICON, Hero, and Flashback SBCs in FC 26.

Electronic Arts has revealed Future Stars Team Two for EA Sports FC 26, adding several well-known stars to the lineup. The team features AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi and Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, as they have built a major squad of Under-23 players. There are more details below for you to check out, along with the full roster.

EA Sports FC 26 – Future Stars Team 2

Building on the initial roster of Future Stars from last week, Team 2 brings even more of the game's brightest young players to the forefront, giving fans new ways to connect with tomorrow's stars across FC 26. The introduction of Team 2 coincides with the Future Stars Youth Cup, featuring play and win Objectives to earn Pack and Evolution rewards. Completing the Youth Cup Objective group unlocks the Future Stars Academy Contract Evolution that allows for a second Academy player to be created. Additionally, new Squad Building Challenges (SBC) will be available throughout week two, which includes Future Stars Player Items across themed Challenge SBCs, ICON and Hero SBCs, Flashback SBCs, and more. Live in EA Sports FC 26 today, Future Stars Team 2 adds a new roster of emerging talent across the women's and men's game, including:

Eli Junior Kroupi, AFC Bournemouth

Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal

Fermin López, FC Barcelona

Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid

Lennart Karl, FC Bayern Munich

Can Uzun, Eintracht Frankfurt

Tarciane, OL Lyonnes

Aggie Beever-Jones, Chelsea

Nico Paz, Como

Jack McGlynn, Houston Dynamo FC

Riley Tiernan, Angel City

Joe Gelhardt, Hull City

Jaden Philogene, Ipswich Town

Abdul Fatawu, Leicester City

Carlos Baleba, Brighton & Hove Albion

Robin Roefs, Sunderland

Wilson Odobert, Tottenham Hotspur

Olivia Smith, Arsenal

Maghnes Akliouche, AS Monaco

Mamadou Sangaré, RC Lens

Luka Vušković, Hamburger SV

Loreen Bender, Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Jorthy Mokio, Ajax

Wesley França, Roma

Manaka Matsukubo, North Carolina Courage

Lilly Reale, Gotham FC

Alberto Moleiro, Villarreal CF

Andreia Jacinto, Real Sociedad

Esmee Brugts, FC Barcelona

António Silva, Benfica

Ricardo Pepi, PSV

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!