Aerosoft Unveils A New Driving Simulator Called The Bus

Aerosoft and developer TML Studios have officially unveiled The Bus for PC, as they give you an accurate bus simulator game. As you might suspect from the name, the game revolved around being a realistic city bus-driving simulation game that explores the city of Berlin, Germany, on a 1:1 scale. In other words, they're not aiming to be an average simulator title, they want it to be as realistic as possible. The game will drop into Steam Early Access on March 25th, 2021, but no official launch date has been given for the game after that. You can read more from the announcement below and check out the latest video for the game.

The Bus' massive, meticulously detailed in-game map allows players to edit lines and routes, timetables, tours, and more. Board and deboard passengers, oversee ticket sales, and maneuver through AI-controlled traffic that features a variety of vehicles, pedestrians, and complex traffic light routines. With the "Free Movement" feature, players can even explore the world "on foot" and walk freely inside of their busses. Dynamic weather patterns make for unpredictable workdays, while the full day and night cycle crank the immersion up to a whole new level.

"The Bus is a completely new kind of city bus simulator and will, without a doubt, have a significant impact on the future of the genre," says Winfried Diekmann, CEO of Aerosoft. "We have already published several highly successful titles with TML Studios, and are firmly convinced that The Bus will see great results."

"With The Bus, we are depicting Berlin on an extensive and detailed scale. This makes the game extremely realistic and immersive, perfect for casual or hardcore sim fans," said Thomas Langelotz, CEO of TML Studios. "But what makes it truly special is that, in addition to the next-gen driving simulation, we are also including a deep economy mode, a plethora of modding tools, and, above all, a multiplayer mode. This combination is unique to the genre, and The Bus is sure to set a new standard for simulations of its type."