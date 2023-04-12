EA Sports PGA Tour Reveals Updates On The Way Players looking for some new stuff to do already in EA Sports PGA Tour are in luck, as Electronic Arts revealed new updates on the way.

Electronic Arts have revealed a brand new set of updates on the way for EA Sports PGA Tour, offering up some new options when it goes into effect. Some of the new additions on the way include the addition of the 3-Click Swing, a new set of Career Mode options, a new set of camera angles and zoom improvements, and so much more. We have a list of additions coming down below, and you can read the entire dev blog on the game's website.

3-Click Swing

A staple of golf games for decades, this popular community request will be making a return to EA Sports PGA Tour in an update later this month. Stay tuned to our channels for updates and previews on this new addition in the coming weeks.

Updates to Putting Grids

We have received comments and posts discussing or showing instances where the putting grid bead lines are running in the opposite direction of the break. This has been observed in testing and a fix for this issue will be implemented in an upcoming update. There will also be an upcoming visual update ensuring the green grid fades away after you hit your putt. This was a popular piece of community feedback and we agree after testing putting grid fading that this implementation enhances immersion.

Online Game Formats

We will be providing updates to online game formats in the live service window. We'll share more details about these game formats in the future, but we want to assure you that the team has heard the feedback and is working hard to bring you more online choices.

Camera Angle and Zoom Issues

We have been investigating the various reports of certain camera angles sometimes obscuring gameplay; we will be implementing improvements to remedy those issues in future updates. We are also looking into ways to improve the pre-shot zoom camera with an area of focus being improvements for players who play without the putting grid and need lower camera angles to manually read greens.

Career Mode Options

In previous versions of EA Sports PGA Tour pre-release builds, players had an option for 1 round tournaments which we later had to remove in order to avoid issues with commentary, quests, statistics, and general bugs that were found in pre-release testing. We have heard your feedback around wanting more options outside of Quick Play and Full Rounds during Career Mode and are exploring ways to provide you with more choice in this area.

Cup Physics

As a result of feedback received during early access and launch, we fixed an issue where the visual representation of the cup was slightly larger than its actual size in physics. This resulted in instances where it appeared that the ball rolled over the edge of the cup when it should have lipped in. This fix will be implemented in an upcoming update.

EA Sports PGA Tour Fast Play

We are aware of a variety of community feedback around the frequency in which golfer reactions are shown following a shot and various other presentation elements. In response, we will be looking to implement a presentation package called "Fast Play" which allows players to enable/disable an alternative presentation package that skips certain cinematics, such as player reactions, for a fast-paced gameplay experience. We aim to have this new presentation option available in an upcoming update.

Putt Meter and Button Hints

We recognize players have asked for more options to disable shot aids and visual feedback for a more immersive simulation experience. In response to this feedback we will be adding two additional settings to provide further choice in this area, "Putt Meter" and "Button Hints" settings. The "Putt Meter" setting removes the putt meter that's on the ground while putting and the "Button Hints" setting removes the button hints in the bottom of the screen during gameplay.