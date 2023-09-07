Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: UCF 5, ufc

EA Sports Reveal New Details For The Upcoming Release Of UFC 5

EA Sports had some major news for the next UFC fighting game, as we'll get UFC 5 later this year with a couple of edition choices.

EA Sports released new details this morning to the next entry in the UFC fighting game series, as we're getting UFC 5 later this year. Earlier this week, the team revealed the cover art for the game with two different versions. The Standard Edition of the game will feature the current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, and former UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, while current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will be on the Deluxe Edition cover. The game will be adding in a number of innovations, the big one being the use of the company's Frostbite Engine, which has primarily been shown off in the NHL titles, to add a new sense of realism to the MMA title with 60 frames-per-second rendering and gameplay simulation. You'll also see a better combo system, submission challenges, doctor checks, and more. We have more info and quotes below, along with the announcement trailer, as the game will be released on October 27 for PS5 and XSX|S.

The addition of the Real Impact System and the inclusion of many requested community upgrades provides UFC 5 with definitive title-over-title enhancement. Experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as fighter attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fight. Feel the power of each impact with more than 64,000 possible facial damage combinations. New fluid physics and particle systems elevate blood and sweat inside the world-famous Octagon for a near 1:1 representation of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the all-new face animation tool enhances fighter likenesses. Photorealistic fighter likenesses are accentuated with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair during marquee UFC 5 moments."

Cinematic K.O. Replay: Cinematic K.O. replays showcase fight-ending finishes with intensified visuals and enhanced excitement. Presented in super slow motion with cinematic angles and lighting, the impact of fight-ending shots represents highlight reel moments recapturing the drama of a UFC fight.

fight. Doctor's Checks and Stoppages: Suffering a notable injury prompts the referee to pause the fight for a ringside doctor's inspection. Failure to adapt and protect the injury from further damage can lead to a doctor's stoppage, which introduces true-to-sport strategic variables for players to navigate under heightened pressure.

New Strikes and Hit Reactions: New Strike animations emulate heavy hitters, professional kickboxers, and more – coupled with new motion variations for ground and pound elbows, spinning attacks, body punches, and calf kicks. Plus, the Hit Reaction animations and physics during a frenetic fight can initiate clean connection impacts – moments players can feel with next-level immersion during gameplay.

Seamless Submissions: Revamped Seamless Submissions extend the existing grappling system with faster animation transitions and the removal of mini-games. Grapple Assist aids beginners, while veterans can explore deeper layers. Seamless submissions provide a smoother, authentic ground game for grappling enthusiasts.

Fight Week and Alter Egos: UFC 5's launch includes a revamped live service with features like Fight Week and Fight Picks tied to real-world UFC events. Alter Egos are all new versions of top fighters that capture authentic career-defining moments and provide alternative looks and associated abilities.

"UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite's power and technology," said Nate McDonald, EA Sports UFC 5's Lead Producer. "From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap, to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience."

"UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon," said Alexander Volkanovski. "Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport."

"UFC 5 is the most realistic MMA experience fans can have outside of the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "This game is incredible and truly a next-generation UFC experience."

