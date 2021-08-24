Arcade1Up Expands Their Lineup With Junior Cabinet Designs

Arcade1Up revealed today they will be releasing two new arcade cabinets as part of their brand new Junior line of designs. As you can see from the image below, they have created these new arcade cabinet designs that stand three feet tall and are designed for toddlers and younger children to give them the experience of a cabinet at their age. Complete with safety designs and features so they aren't a danger to the little ones. The first two designs out the gate are for Pac-Man and Paw Patrol, both of which will be available on November 15th for $280. You can read more about both below.

Hey, we're all young at heart, but for our kids who aren't yet old enough to retro gaming with the big kids, Arcade1Up has the entire family covered! Introducing the Arcade1Up Jr. line, specifically designed for little kids to have big arcade fun. Standing 36" tall and featuring lightweight yet sturdy construction, Arcade1Up Jr. cabinets are an ideal way to introduce your kids to the magic of the arcade experience you grew up with, in a vibrant preschool age form factor. It's a perfect addition to their room, in the family game room, or in a special kiddie corner of your home arcade. With exciting features and kid-friendly accessibility, Arcade1Up Jr. is the perfect gift for young players to get the retro arcade experience that their parents grew up with, at home. It also supports kids as they develop their hand-eye coordination and may improve motor skills. Multiple games: Arcade1Up Jr. comes with a variety of licensed classic retro games: Pac-Man, Dig Dug and Galaga.

comes with a variety of licensed classic retro games: Pac-Man, Dig Dug and Galaga. PAW Patrol Chase is in a Race, PAW Patrol Off Duty and PAW Patrol Pups on the Go, based on the popular preschool franchise created by Spin Master Entertainment.

Multiple levels of challenge: Simplifies the game experience making it accessible to kids of all ages and skill levels.

Gameplay designed for kids: The 3 ft. kid-sized arcade cabinets make it easy for kids to take control and learn how to play the games at their own pace, with oversized buttons, an 8in. monitor and in game features that support those just starting to play.

make it easy for kids to take control and learn how to play the games at their own pace, with oversized buttons, an 8in. monitor and in game features that support those just starting to play. No assembly required: Take it out of the box and plug it in.

