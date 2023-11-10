Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 23, Formula 1

EA Sports Reveals F1 23 Plans For Las Vegas Grand Prix

EA Sports revealed their plans to celebrate the Las Vegas Grand Prix with a number of activities involving F1 23 throughout the race.

Article Summary Play F1 23 for free during the Las Vegas GP from Nov 16-20 on all platforms.

Race against Leclerc's time and unlock exclusive Las Vegas GP rewards.

Join the HyperX Arena event with stars from sports and gaming on Nov 15.

Earn double XP and promotions up to 60% off F1 23 during the event dates.

EA Sports will be holding a few special activations for F1 23 next week as Formula 1 takes over the strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The big item of note is that the game will be totally free to play for everyone between November 16-20, giving you a chance to experience the game and possibly buy it with their progress saved once the free period is up. What's more, you'll be able to race in the Las Vegas Strip with a new challenge as you attempt to beat Charles Leclerc's fastest lap, as well as unlock new #LasVegasGP-themed rewards. We have more details of what's in store for you below.

"From November 16th to November 20th, players worldwide will have the opportunity to experience the dazzling Las Vegas Grand Prix Circuit and play F1 23 for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). Those racing in-game through the weekend will earn double XP across various game modes and other rewards. New players looking to purchase the game can also check out special price promotions of up to 60% off ordinary retail price from platform retailers during those dates; all in-game progress and unlocked content would be saved from the trial. Adding to the excitement, EA Sports will host a star-studded event at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas. The event will witness worlds collide as big names from sports, gaming, and beyond come together to kick off the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 weekend; tune in to the official Formula 1 YouTube channel on November 15 at 1 pm PT to watch it. The full list of athletes and talents taking part will be announced on November 13 on F1 23's social media channels."

"Daniel Ricciardo has shared his excitement ahead of the race and set the scene in a new video covering his first look at the new US circuit. On November 17, you will also get a sneak peek of how Max Verstappen is preparing for the new circuit as the three-time World Champion takes boxing superstar Anthony Joshua through the streets of Vegas in F1 23. Celebrations in F1 23 will start ahead of the weekend for those eager to race the boulevard. From November 14 to 20, the game will feature several in-game events, including a new Las Vegas 'Pro Challenge' with Charles Leclerc† and an 'F1 World' Scenario Event with Lewis Hamilton. EA Sports will also offer a host of in-game items developed in partnership with the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free. To obtain these, players will need to log in daily to the game from November 16 to November 18 and check their inbox."

