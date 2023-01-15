Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith's English Deoxys VMAX Art Rare Revealed Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith pays tribute to the alien origins of Mythical Pokémon with this otherworldly Deoxys VMAX Art Rare.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section that introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares, but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here is a new Special Art Rare card that has been revealed from Crown Zenith, which is now less than a week away from release.

Deoxys got one Art Rare and two Special Art Rares in VSTAR Universe, so it is likely the same will be true of Crown Zenith. This Deoxys VMAX shows the Pokémon in its Defense Forme, with Orbeetle, in its Gigantamax form, hovering over this Mythical, alien species. Gigantasmax Orbeetle looks like a UFO, so this is a visual reference to Deoxys' otherworldly nature. The Lisa Frank-style planet in the background is a nice touch to make this sci-fi illustration even more beautiful. The art comes courtesy of Akira Komayama, who has been contributing illustrations to the Pokémon TCG since the Call of Legends set. Recent cards that you may remember Komaya for include the Genesect V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Starmie V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, and Radiant Alakazam from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

