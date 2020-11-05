EA Sports Signs New Multi-Year Deals With UFC & The NHL

EA Sports announced two deals at the same time today as they have resigned with both UFC and the NHL for future games. The finer details as to how long and how much they're worth were not revealed at this time, but after having two successful games with both sports leagues, it only makes sense all parties involved would continue their partnerships for new games heading into 2021. Both the NHL 21 and NHL 94 Rewind titles were well-received among hockey fans, especially the retro version as they essentially released an updated version of a classic. Meanwhile, UFC 4 looks to be on track to becoming the best title in the series. We got quotes below from both announcements about the deals.

"EA Sports NHL continues to introduce new fans to the sport through its realistic and entertaining approach to the game," said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer & Senior Executive Vice President. "The past eight months illustrates how EA is a critical extension to real-world sports, as fans turned to EA Sports NHL to play and watch hockey while we temporarily paused during the pandemic. Our shared approach for competitive gaming has enabled the league to create a touchpoint to younger fans who may experience the NHL for the first time through EA Sports NHL. Sustained connection that enhances fandom is what EA delivers and we look forward to continuing the incredible partnership."

"We're thrilled that we will continue our partnership with EA for the next 10 years," said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. "EA Sports has become a natural extension of UFC's brand and an important way to engage with our fans. We've just launched our most successful game to date and EA keeps proving there's room to grow and introduce new fans to the sport. We're going to keep pushing the boundaries together and make incredible games that UFC fans love to play."