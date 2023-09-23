Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, EA Sports WRC, WRC

EA Sports WRC Releases First Deep Dive Gameplay Video

Check out the latest trailer for EA Sports WRC as the developers wanted to show off how well they got the realism down of a WRC race.

Electronic Arts has released a brand-new video this week for their upcoming racing title, EA Sports WRC, as we get the first of the deep dive videos. The focus of this trailer is on Realism and Authenticity, as the team wanted to show off how close the game is to being in the real world and experiencing WRC racing at its finest. The team also released a new blog with the video, as well as the full car list of what you'll be able to race with in the game. Enjoy the latest info and trailer below as the game comes out on November 3, 2023.

"The video covers gameplay and handling innovations introduced by Codemasters and looks at the technical advancements Unreal Engine has unlocked for stage development. EA Sports WRC boasts over 600km of unique roads, featuring more than 200 stages across 17 real-world WRC locations, meticulously reflecting the WRC calendar. The team has painstakingly crafted the most realistic locations in the studio's history. The game also offers a comprehensive lineup of vehicles, including both current and historical models, spanning 60 years of rally history. Players can relive the sport's evolution, from its humble two-wheel drive beginnings to the intense Group B era."

"EA Sports WRC has refined the acclaimed DiRT Rally handling, delivering an edge-of-your-seat experience for players. The Dynamic Handling System (DHS) provides an authentic driving feel across various terrains, testing the skills of rally purists and sim racers alike. With customizable assist settings and a choice between two pace note systems, players can fine-tune their experience and brave the elements. For the first time in Codemasters rally history, players will tackle rallies across Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, each with its unique challenges. The technical advancements in EA Sports WRC are vast with industry-leading car audio, surface degradation, and highly detailed cars and liveries; players will feel closer to the sport they love than ever before."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!