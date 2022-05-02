Ebay Authentication Guarantee Gets Update Through PSA Partnership

Most everyone who uses the Internet nowadays knows full well the impact of eBay. The website geared towards online auctions has been a mainstay for decades now, but in this age of knockoffs and counterfeit goods, the auction giant has begun taking steps to mitigate the potential liability that this issue has pushed upon their market. Today, eBay has announced that as part of their Authentication Guarantee, they are teaming up with Professional Sports Authenticator (or PSA), a major force in the collectible grading service industry.

According to the press release put out by eBay just hours ago, for now, any trading card with an estimated value of $2000 or higher will go through the process of grading through PSA. The seller will send the card for verification of its condition and other aspects of the card before it is sent to the buyer. In time, this service will be provided for cards valued at $250 and above. In the meantime, Certified Collectibles Group, or CCG, will continue to grade cards valued at $250 and up. Furthermore, according to the press release:

The surge in the trading cards market has created an opportunity for eBay and PSA to leverage their respective strengths, combining eBay's global reach and unmatched selection with the market-leading capabilities, trust, and expertise of PSA. Together, eBay and PSA are committed to ensuring accuracy as well as providing a trusted buying and selling experience for collectors.

Additionally, eBay provides its Authentication Guarantee for sneakers, watches, and handbags. However, the PSA news is primarily applicable to their trading card market. By the numbers:

eBay's Trading Cards category is growing significantly faster than the total marketplace.

Trading Cards in the first half of 2021 hit $2 billion in transactions – equal to ALL of 2020.

An average of 2 trading cards are sold every second on eBay – one of which is a sports card.

To date, over 9M cards purchased on and off eBay have been added to customer Collections.

More than 1.3M buyers have used the Price Guide tool in search to visualize trends for their favorite trading cards.

Top Trading Cards GMV Growth by Categories (H1 2021): Tennis –1797% Soccer – 852% Pokémon – 536% Marvel – 437% Golf – 436% Football – 200% Basketball – 148%



What do you think? Are you excited about this news from eBay? Do you buy or sell on the online auction market? Alternatively, have you gotten cards or other items graded by PSA in the past? Let us know your thoughts and opinions on this matter in the comments below!