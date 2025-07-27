Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Echoes of the End, Myrkur Games

Echoes of the End Announced For Mid-August Release

Echoes of the End has a release date as the third-person action-adventure fantasy title will be released for PC and consoles next month

Article Summary Echoes of the End launches mid-August for PC and consoles from Myrkur Games and Deep Silver.

Play as Ryn, wield powerful magic, and battle a totalitarian empire in a story-rich fantasy world.

Partner with Abram to uncover conspiracies, solve puzzles, and explore Icelandic-inspired landscapes.

Experience dynamic combat, motion-captured performances, and character-driven epic adventure gameplay.

Developer Myrkur Games and publisher Deep Silver have confirmed that Echoes of the End will be released for PC and consoles in mid-August. The team recently posted this expanded gameplay trailer, which we have here, showcasing more of this third-person action-adventure game that feels more like you're playing out a fantasy movie. With the trailer game the news of the game's release date, as it will come out on August 12, 2025. Enjoy the trailer!

Echoes of the End

Step into the shoes of Ryn, a vestige wielding volatile yet powerful magic, as she battles to save her brother from a ruthless totalitarian empire. Partner with Abram Finlay – a scholar and explorer haunted by his past – to uncover a conspiracy that could reignite an ancient conflict and plunge Aema into chaos. Immerse yourself in a heartfelt tale of trust, redemption, and sacrifice in a world on the edge of war. Master Ryn's prowess in magic and swordsmanship to defeat unique enemies and face epic boss battles. • Harness a vast array of devastating powers as Ryn grows in strength and confidence throughout her journey. Team up with Abram to combine forces in combat and traversal, unleashing creative combos and interactions. Explore breathtaking environments inspired by Icelandic landscapes, from fiery lava fields to icy mountain peaks.

Solve engaging puzzles with Ryn's powers, including gravity manipulation, destruction, and illusions, through collaboration with your companion. Navigate the world with a diverse range of traversal mechanics, such as double-jumping, dashing, and gravity control, with each chapter introducing fresh, unique challenges. Echoes of the End immerses players in an original, grounded fantasy world brimming with depth and detail. This character-driven adventure features motion-captured performances, intricately designed character models and stunningly crafted environments, delivering a truly unforgettable and heartfelt experience. Explore the hidden history of Aema, forge unbreakable bonds, and embrace your magical potential as you shape the destiny of a nation.

