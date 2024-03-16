Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eiyuden Chronicle, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Rabbit & Bear Studios

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Releases New Pre-Launch Video

505 Games has a brand enw video out for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, showing off over four minutes of the game ahead of launch.

Article Summary 505 Games teases over four minutes of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes gameplay.

The new video showcases the expansive world and its diverse cultures and races.

Players can craft a party from over 100 heroes, leading them through Allraan.

Turn-based JRPG with strategic battles, town management, and character recruitment.

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios have released a new video for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, as they show off more of the game ahead of its launch. The video has been designed to give you a greater look at the game and what you'll encounter as you and your companions set off on a grand journey that will take you across the world and back again, with hundreds of encounters and people waiting for you. You're getting over four minutes worth of footage and knowledge about the title, which should be more than enough to prepare you for what's to come. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released on April 23.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as "rune-lenses," the land's history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there. The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses' magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

Prepare for a meticulously crafted turn-based JRPG with gorgeous 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds. Create your ideal 6-character party and choose from more than 100 unique heroes to join you through the war-torn continent of Allraan. Manage your town and recruit companions to gather resources, expand production, and develop new facilities to aid in your campaign. Confront foes in strategic one-on-one duels and intense war battles that will shape your story.

