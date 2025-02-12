Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Confirmed For Late May Release

Elden Ring Nightreign has been confirmed for release on PC and consoles this May, as the game has officially been put up for pre-order

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign set for May 30 release on PC and consoles; pre-orders are now live.

Explore Nightreign's dark, evolving world with eight unique characters and powerful Ultimates.

Conquer dynamic sessions, face Night's Tide bosses, and customize characters through relics.

Battle alone or team up in this ever-changing action RPG from FromSoftware for endless adventure.

Bandai Namco has confirmed the release date for Elden Ring Nightreign, as the game has officially gone up for pre-order. The team confirmed the game's release date will be May 30 for both PC and consoles, as the stand-alone adventure title brings a new, darker chapter to the franchise. Along with the news came a new trailer, showing off a little more of the title, which you can check out above.

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

