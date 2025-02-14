Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, Snail Games

ARK: Survival Ascended Launches Astraeos DLC

ARK: Survival Ascended has released some new DLC content now for Valentine's Day, as Astraeos has added a ton of content to the title

Article Summary Explore Astraeos, a Greek Odyssey world in ARK: Survival Ascended's new Astraeos DLC.

Discover new bosses, exclusive cosmetics, and the Maeguana creature variant in-game.

Enjoy the Love Ascended Valentine event with limited-time in-game items until February 19, 2025.

Harness teleportation for fast travel and dive into mythological challenges and future updates.

Snail Games and Studio Wildcard released a new DLC for ARK: Survival Ascended today as part of Valentine's Day, as players can explore Astraeos and the Love Ascended event. This is a Greek Odyssey-themed world created by community map author Nekatus, which was originally developed as a community mod. The content features a new creature variant called Maeguana, along with several new bosses, exclusive cosmetics, and more. All tied to a special event happening in the game now until February 19. We have more details below as the DLC will run you $15.

ARK: Survival Ascended – Astraeos

Can you feel the love in the air? 'Love Ascended' is sweeping ARK survivors off their feet with an array of enchanting new treats and delights! For the first time ever, this limited-time in-game event celebrating Valentine's Day is available across every version of ARK: Survival Ascended, Ultimate Mobile Edition, and Switch. Continue to spread joy and affection until Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on Official Servers. Every year, new holiday items are lovingly added, and this year is no exception, with Chibi Lovebirds, Pair-o-Saurs, comfy Pajamas outfits, and accessories, a plethora of structured cosmetics, and more new goodies to collect. Calling all romantics to flock to the ARK island to find their one & only during Love Ascended!

Astraeos is an expansive new map, comprising a ~264km landscape brimming with mysteries and inspired by the legends of Greek mythology. This breathtaking world is adorned with towering mountain ridges, ancient ruins, sacred temples, and stunning marble-like cliffs that overlook paradisiacal white sand beaches and blooming cherry blossom groves. Powerful mythological boss monsters await courageous survivors, including Medusa, the Cyclops, the Minotaur, and more, while players can also find the new Maeguana creature variant to soar through the skies and enhance their baby-rearing efficiency. Astraeos is fully integrated into ARK: Survival Ascended's official gameplay, ensuring a seamless experience for all survivors. Additionally, players can harness a teleportation system, allowing for fast travel between all spawn areas across the vast landscape. But the mythos of Astraeos does not end at launch— creator Nekatus plans to expand the world over time with new realms, updates, and challenges worthy of the gods.

Astraeos – Wardrobe: A custom cosmetic mod featuring exclusive skins.

A custom cosmetic mod featuring exclusive skins. Astraeos – Structures: A standalone mod offering custom structure skins.

A standalone mod offering custom structure skins. Astraeos – Trireme Ships: A standalone mod introducing Greek Trireme ships for an authentic mythological voyage.

