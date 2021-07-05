Electronic Arts Announces Official Battlefield 2042 Partners

Electronic Arts and EA Dice have announced the official partnered companies for their upcoming game Battlefield 2042. The company tends to do deals with several entities in past titles as a way to get their name out there and do a bit of cross-brand promotion. Some are super obvious like the console partner this year is Xbox, while others are kind of out-of-the-blue like Polaris being the off-road vehicle partner. The big one on the list that's been promoting their partnership is WD_BLACK, as it looks like they're planning to show off something during EA Play Live connected to the game on July 20th. You can see the full list below of partners as we wait to hear more about the game this month.

In support of Battlefield 2042, EA has partnered with a lineup of leading global brands to ensure that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise is the best one yet. These partners include: Console Partner – Xbox: EA and Xbox have partnered to make Xbox Series X|S the official consoles of Battlefield 2042.

PC Graphics Platform Partner – NVIDIA: EA and DICE's partnership with NVIDIA ensures the ultimate PC experience powered by next-gen GeForce RTX gaming technologies, the AI-powered performance boost of NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex's low latency mode."

PC Peripherals Partner – Logitech: EA and Logitech will work together to ensure players have Logitech integration for their gear, including Logitech's LIGHTSYNC technology for peripherals and in-game audio presets with optimized EQ for Logitech headsets.

Off-Road Vehicle Partner – Polaris: EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV.

EA and Polaris have partnered to bring players the opportunity to operate authentic Polaris vehicles in Battlefield 2042, starting with the Polaris Sportsman ATV. Gaming Storage Partner – WD_BLACK: EA and Western Digital's WD_BLACK brand are committed to ensuring Battlefield 2042 gamers have the best possible gaming experience for its vast new world of immersive and realistic maps, and dynamic game play.