Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: codemasters, F1 24

Electronic Arts Announces Official Release Date For F1 24

Electronic Arts not only confirmed that F1 24 is on the way, they gave the game an official release date for late May 2024.

Article Summary EA announces F1 24 release date for May 2024, with pre-orders open now.

Existing F1 game owners receive a pre-order discount and exclusive liveries.

F1 24 features new Driver Career mode and advanced Dynamic Handling physics.

Pre-order perks include early access, Pitcoin, starter packs, and bonus items.

Electronic Arts and Codemasters finally revealed that F1 24 is on the way this morning, as they will be releasing the game in May 2024. The team confirmed that the main game will be coming out on May 31 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC via the EA App, the Epic Games Store, and Steam. This year, if you happen to own one of the previous three games, you'll be able to get a discount on the pre-order of the Champions Edition. As a bonus, you'll also receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries. We have some info and the trailer here as we wait to hear more about the game.

F1 24

Get ready to ignite your passion for racing and get closer to the grid like never before with EA Sports F1 24, the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship. Unleash Your Champion in pursuit of a legacy-defining F1 Career, and feel at one with the car with the latest handling and physics powered by EA Sports Dynamic Handling. Alongside a second wave of new season liveries coming at the end of April, players who pre-order will receive several valuable items connected directly to F1 24 at launch. The digital-exclusive Champions Edition equips drivers with two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Bumper Pack featuring resources for single and multiplayer gameplay events. They will also receive up to three days of early access starting May 28, and all pre-orders come with one bonus VIP Podium Pass. Players pre-ordering the Standard Edition will receive 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack.

Unleash Your Champion — Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport.

— Discover the all-new Driver Career mode with new gameplay rooted in the sport. EA Sports Dynamic Handling — Get to grips with more authentic handling. The latest physics gives you more control over how your personal driving style impacts your car's performance and race strategy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!