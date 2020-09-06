Electronic Arts Responds To Backlash Over UFC 4 In-Game Ads

Usually, when you purchase a video game unless you're headed to the in-game shop, you don't expect to see ads all the time. Not so much with UCF 4. Electronic Arts took full advantage of the format of how the fighting system in the octagon is meant to represent real UFC broadcasts by turning on real-world ads in the game. You can see an example of it here on Reddit, as in the middle of the match this player was treated to an ad for The Boys. The backlash has been feverish with fans complaining they didn't pay money just to be bombarded with ads. The company, surprisingly, responded to the backlash in that same Reddit feed with the statement below, letting fans know they've switched it back off. While it may be turned off now, don't be surprised if EA finds a new way to put ads into the game, such as putting them on the mat or more prominently in the audience.

Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in EA Sports UFC 4 that appeared during the "Replay" moments in gameplay. This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement. It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced. We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that's on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA Sports UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA Sports UFC 4.