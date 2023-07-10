Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: black panther, Cliffhanger Games, marvel, marvel games

Electronic Arts Reveals New Marvel Video Game For Black Panther

There's a new Black Panther video game on the way, as Marvel and Electronic Arts have teamed up with Cliffhanger Games to make it.

A nice little bombshell was dropped this morning by Electronic Arts as the company revealed a new Marvel game dedicated to Black Panther. The word came down on Twitter, as well as through a quick press release sent out this morning that the game was in development through a new Seattle-based AAA-studio, Cliffhanger Games. We don't know a ton about the project just yet, but they did conform that it will be a third-person single-player title being made in collaboration with Marvel Games, with the mission to "build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda's protector, the Black Panther." Obviously, if this is all they have to show, we're not seeing it anytime soon. Best guess is we'll MAYBE get it in late 2024. For now, here's more info released this morning, along with a quote.

"Led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions), Cliffhanger has already brought together accomplished talent with leaders from the critically acclaimed and innovative action-adventure game, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, along with veterans of top franchises including Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty and others. As we begin this remarkable journey, we are excited to be working with Marvel Games to ensure that we craft every aspect of Wakanda, its technology, its heroes, and our own original story with the attention to detail and authenticity that the world of Black Panther deserves."

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do," said Kevin Stephens. "It's an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment."

