Electronic Arts To Bring LGPA To EA Sports PGA Tour

Electronic Arts announced this morning that they will be bringing the LPGA into the next version of EA Sports PGA Tour. According to the company, for the first time, the LPGA Tour will be "experienced in high-fidelity on next-generation consoles and will feature a wide breadth of women's golfing representation" when the game is released sometime in the Spring of 2022. You will be able to create your own character or choose from a roster of female golfers at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France. Since this announcement is so early before we're seeing content, we don't know the entire scope of what they intend to do with the LPGA in the game, but we're guessing it will be comparable to what they do with the regular PGA. Here are a few quotes from today's announcement.

"We're thrilled that the LPGA Tour is coming back to EA Sports PGA Tour especially with the inclusion of a major global tournament like The Amundi Evian Championship," said Brian Carroll, the LPGA's senior vice president of global media distribution. "EA Sports has done a great job in continuing to expand female representation in the various modes throughout the game and featuring women's golf in an authentic and modern way."

"I'm incredibly excited that EA Sports PGA Tour laid out a vision to represent female athletes and the LPGA in the game," said Iona Stephen, GOLFTV and Sky Sports broadcaster, and EA Sports ambassador. "My goal in helping EA is to give women the satisfaction of playing a quality golf game while seeing themselves in a variety of ways that go beyond a handful of female character models."

"I'm beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA Sports PGA Tour," said Jin Young Ko, professional golfer, and winner of The 2019 Amundi Evian Championship. "Women's golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can't wait to see how it turns out – and I can't wait to play the game!"