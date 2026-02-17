Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elemental: Reforged, Stardock Entertainment

Elemental: Reforged Announces Mid-March Release Date

After being in Early Access since October, Elemental: Reforged has been given a proper launch date, as its set to arrive in mid-March

Article Summary Elemental: Reforged launches mid-March, ending its Early Access period with full release by Stardock Entertainment.

Features unified gameplay from War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress, and Sorcerer King in a new 64-bit engine.

Offers deep RPG-infused unit design, dynamic fantasy worlds, advanced AI, and robust quest integration.

Includes enhanced graphics, modernized UI, and built-in modding tools with full Steam Workshop support.

Stardock Entertainment has confirmed the official launch date for their remastered title, Elemental: Reforged. The game has been in Early Access since October of last year, giving players a chance to experience the expanded fantasy 4X strategy RPG. Now we know the full version will arrive on March 17, 2026.

Elemental: Reforged

Elemental: Reforged, a definitive remastering and re-imagining of the ambitious fantasy 4X strategy series Elemental. Integrating the strongest elements from Elemental: War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress, and Sorcerer King, Elemental: Reforged finally brings to life the comprehensive vision originally set out nearly two decades ago. Elemental: Reforged will feature elements and mechanics from each of the previously released 32-bit games, along with entirely new features, in a new 64-bit engine with enhanced visuals.

Unified Elemental Experience: Brings together the strategic depth, smart AI, and rich gameplay from Fallen Enchantress, the immersive crafting and quest systems from Sorcerer King, and the dynasty-building, terraforming, and innovative mechanics first introduced in War of Magic.

Rich, Dynamic Worlds: Enjoy endless replayability through procedurally generated fantasy worlds filled with lore-rich quests, evolving environments that respond to your magic, unique fantasy civilizations, and bustling cities populated with individually simulated characters.

RPG-Infused Unit Design: Customize heroes and armies through an intuitive RPG-style character designer, crafting each unit with their own unique history, stats, equipment, and abilities, growing stronger with experience.

Compelling Tactical Combat: See how your designed units and characters fare in battle in highly refined tactical battles that reward strategic thinking, or leverage a sophisticated auto-resolve system powered by advanced AI for streamlined empire management.

Deep Quest and Story Integration: Embark on rich, narrative-driven quests seamlessly woven into the empire-building experience, influencing diplomacy, unlocking secrets, and offering meaningful rewards.

Modernized UI and Graphics Engine: Explore enhanced visuals powered by DirectX 11, seamless zooming from strategic cloth-map to detailed tactical view.

Integrated Modding Tools: A comprehensive built-in modding and map-editing tools, and a fully redesigned user interface optimized for modern PC gaming with Steam workshop integration.

