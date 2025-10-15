Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elemental: Reforged, Stardock Entertainment

Elemental: Reforged Confirms Early Access Launch Date

The definitive remaster title Elemental: Reforged will be released into Early Access, as the title arrives on Steam next week

Stardock Entertainment revealed this morning that they will release Elemental: Reforged into Early Access first, as the title arrives next week. As you may recall, this is a remaster of the original Elemental, where they have gone above and beyond to produce an all-encompassing edition of the original. Now you'll be able to experience a good chunk of it when they drop it onto Steam on October 23, 2025. That said, there's no info on when the full game will be released, so we're assuming they're aiming for 2026 with that.

Elemental: Reforged

Elemental: Reforged, a definitive remastering and re-imagining of the ambitious fantasy 4X strategy series Elemental. Integrating the strongest elements from Elemental: War of Magic, Fallen Enchantress, and Sorcerer King, Elemental: Reforged finally brings to life the comprehensive vision originally set out nearly two decades ago. Elemental: Reforged will feature elements and mechanics from each of the previously released 32-bit games, along with entirely new features, in a new 64-bit engine with enhanced visuals.

Unified Elemental Experience: Brings together the strategic depth, smart AI, and rich gameplay from Fallen Enchantress, the immersive crafting and quest systems from Sorcerer King, and the dynasty-building, terraforming, and innovative mechanics first introduced in War of Magic.

Rich, Dynamic Worlds: Enjoy endless replayability through procedurally generated fantasy worlds filled with lore-rich quests, evolving environments that respond to your magic, unique fantasy civilizations, and bustling cities populated with individually simulated characters.

RPG-Infused Unit Design: Customize heroes and armies through an intuitive RPG-style character designer, crafting each unit with their own unique history, stats, equipment, and abilities, growing stronger with experience.

Compelling Tactical Combat: See how your designed units and characters fare in battle in highly refined tactical battles that reward strategic thinking, or leverage a sophisticated auto-resolve system powered by advanced AI for streamlined empire management.

Deep Quest and Story Integration: Embark on rich, narrative-driven quests seamlessly woven into the empire-building experience, influencing diplomacy, unlocking secrets, and offering meaningful rewards.

Modernized UI and Graphics Engine: Explore enhanced visuals powered by DirectX 11, seamless zooming from strategic cloth-map to detailed tactical view.

Integrated Modding Tools: A comprehensive built-in modding and map-editing tools, and a fully redesigned user interface optimized for modern PC gaming with Steam workshop integration.

