Elgato Unveils New Facecam 4K With Multiple Improvements

Elgato has unveiled the new Facecam 4K, offering several improvements and better picture quality in their latest camera design

Article Summary Elgato Facecam 4K delivers DSLR-like image quality with a pro-grade Sony STARVIS 2 sensor and real-time processing

Camera Hub software offers manual ISO, shutter speed, PTZ controls, and in-app LUTs for advanced customization

Supports 49-mm lens filters, enabling cinematic effects like diffusion, CPL, and starburst on a webcam for the first time

Zero compression video, advanced noise reduction, HDR, and NVIDIA RTX background blur for pro broadcasting

Corsair revealed the latest camera joining the Elgato line of products, as they have unveiled the new Facecam 4K, designed for those looking for the best broadcast image possible. The focus of this specific design was to offer user a DSLR-like quality using the pro-grade Sony STARVIS 2 sensor and real-time processing. It also supports 49-mm lens filters with a robust control system through Elgato's Camera Hub software. We have the finer details about it below as it's currently on their website for $200.

Elgato Facecam 4K

Inside Facecam 4K, light flows through a pipeline of professional-grade components, emerging milliseconds later as refined video. Light first enters its Prime Lens, designed to maintain sharpness up to 1.2 m, with a full 90-degree field of view. It's captured by a 1/1.8" SONY STARVIS 2 sensor, then converted into an electric signal with exceptional detail and color accuracy. A state-of-the-art image processor handles everything from encoding to noise reduction, turning raw sensor data into polished video. It's all delivered from camera to computer with zero compression*, preserving every little detail and reducing latency.

Elgato's Camera Hub app takes Facecam 4K from excellent to extraordinary, letting creators achieve the DSLR-like look they're after. With manual ISO and shutter-speed settings, users can dial in exposure like a professional camera. PTZ controls let them pan or tilt freely around their scene, then zoom in digitally while staying remarkably sharp. In-app LUTs make pro color grading effortless, with curated presets and a growing collection on Elgato Marketplace. NVIDIA RTX users can even apply realistic background blur, for that signature DSLR depth-of-field effect. Additional features like advanced noise reduction and HDR round out a comprehensive toolset rarely found in webcams.

Lens filters have been essential tools in filmmaking and photography for over a century. Now Facecam 4K brings this capability to webcams, supporting 49-mm lens filters. For the first time, users can apply cinematic styling like diffusion and starburst, or even reduce the reflections off glasses with CPL filters. From streak effects to extreme close-ups, filters open up a world of creative possibilities, previously only possible with a professional camera.

