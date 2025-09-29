Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ember & Blade, LINE Games

Ember & Blade Confirms Steam Next Fest Appearance

Ember & Blade will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, letting players try Act 2 of the title for the first time

Article Summary Ember & Blade demo goes live during Steam Next Fest, featuring playable Act 2 for the first time ever.

Play as Fenrix, an immortal demon hunter, and choose between heavy hammers or agile twin daggers.

Face Judicators of Fate in climactic boss encounters, harness angelic powers, and defy the cycle of death.

Explore a vibrant, atmospheric world with dynamic battles, unique characters, and strategic upgrades.

Indie game developer and publisher LINE Games has confirmed that they will have a free demo available for Ember & Blade during Steam Next Fest in October. Technically, the team had already teased that the game was going to be a part of the event from October 13-20, but now we know they will be offering players a chance to play Act 2 for the first time as part of its content. Enjoy the latest trailer here showcasing what you'll be playing.

Ember & Blade

Step into the boots of Fenrix, a demon hunter cursed with immortality by an angel who'd rather damn one man than see the archdemon Asmodeous rise again. Every descent into the Sanctuary of Oblivion is an opportunity to wield your cycle of rebirth to your advantage. Your curse is your weapon: die, return, and carve a new path until fate itself bends to your will. But angels aren't your only allies. Meet twin clay golems Keke and Pea! Keke will help you forge new tools for your weaponry in the Sanctuary's Magic Forge. Players will be able to choose from two different weapon categories based on their personal playstyle: the hammer for big, heavy strikes, or the twin daggers for fast and agile combos. Pea, the mischievous twin, creates powerful relics that grant Fenrix strength on the battlefield. Don't forget Fenrix's loyal cat companion, Lumi, who is always around to provide helpful tips!

