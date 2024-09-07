Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, PSO2NG

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals PSO2 Day Revamp

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis has a number of new additions and improvements coming in a revamp launching on PSO2 Day 2024

Article Summary PSO2 Day 2024 revamps with enhanced EXP, drop rates, and special gifts for all players.

Rank 2 of Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrush Blitz features Malignant Dark Falz Dalion.

Zenith Firefight and Polaris Firefight quests bring new challenges, enemies, and rewards to PSO2 NGS.

New Line Strike cards and the Drill: Unidentified Region X2048 quest add fresh gameplay elements.

SEGA recently held a new NGS Headline livestream for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, in which they revealed their plans for PSO2 Day 2024 with a revamp of the title. Players should have already received special gifts from September 1-3 in the game and will do so again from September 21-23. As part of the revamp, the EXP earned increases by 50% during this time, and rare drop rates increase by 100%, with all players set to receive 50 SG, two Special Scratch Tickets, 1 Material Storage Use (5 days), and 2 N-Color-Change Passes. Those of you who happen to be Premium users can get more boosts and gifts if you're willing to pay for them. Everyone will also have access to limited-time deals and AC Scratch Tickets. We have more information about the content for this below.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – PSO2 Day 2024

High-difficulty Quest: Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrush Blitz – Rank 2

Starting today, Rank 2 comes to the High-difficulty Quest: Major Target Suppression Mission: Planetcrush Blitz. The suppression target is Malignant Dark Falz Dalion, an extremely powerful enemy that has evolved even further from Rank 1. Its previous move set has been enhanced, and it will also unleash new attacks, so watch its behavior carefully during the fight. Fight with up to four players. Along with the addition of Rank 2, the Weekly Tasks for earning SG will be updated, and players can earn Titles from new Title Tasks. Players will need a very high Battle Power to be able to take on this quest, but the quest can be accepted at any time and as many times as wanted by the teleporter in North Kvaris. Gird yourself for battle and challenge the most powerful enemy ever until victory is yours.

Zenith Firefight

The new Limited-time Quest: Zenith Firefight starts on September 10th. Set at the top of Leciel, this quest is a series of battles against powerful enemies, including the new Ruinous boss enemy Ruine Angele. Ruine Angele is a formidable opponent that uses its agility to chain melee and ranged attacks together. Make full use of the M.A.R.S. battery charger in the field to destroy this boss enemy. Please note that the Acceptance Requirements for this quest include being able to use M.A.R.S., so be sure to complete the Main Task: M.A.R.S. Arrives first. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added alongside this quest. Complete these Tasks to get Titles, an N-Augment Transfer Pass Voucher, M.A.R.S.-themed Build Parts, Special Scratch Tickets, and more.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Polaris Firefight

This new Limited-time Quest: Polaris Firefight is a high-difficulty version of the Limited-time Quest: Zenith Firefight, releasing in early September. In this version, you'll take on Ruine Angele in Single Combat. A Title Task to complete the quest with an S-Rank will also be added, so that you can double up on the challenge factor. As with Zenith Firefight, being able to use M.A.R.S. is an Acceptance Requirement for this quest. Rock out with M.A.R.S. and take the boss enemy down on your own.

New Line Strike Cards

Line Strike is getting some love on September 18 with the addition of 15 new cards in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. In addition to the appearance of NGS characters, including Aina, Manon, Nadereh, and Glen, a number of skills with new effects will be added, including a new Passive Skill that increases Attack based on enemy numbers and Element types, a skill that blocks Summons to certain squares, a skill that negates enemy debuffs, and a skill that reduces your opponent's PP. Players can use these cards to strengthen their existing deck or build a whole new deck around them.

Drill: Unidentified Region X2048

Starting September 24th, players will have a new Limited-time Quest called Drill: Unidentified Region X2048. In this quest, players compete with each other to earn Quest Point by delivering the final blow to an enemy. Photon Boost Crates will also appear during the quest; access these Crates to buff various player abilities for a set time. Pick up skill enhancements and use them at the perfect time to give you an edge in battle. Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks will also be added along with this quest. Complete these Tasks to earn rewards such as an N-Augment Transfer Pass Voucher, Special Scratch Tickets, and titles.

Ultra Build-Up Battle Power Campaign

The Ultra Build-Up Battle Power Campaign is happening now! New and returning players will receive a free SG Scratch with up to 100 draws. Players can also partake in the Item Enhancement Support Campaign, Treasure Scratch, and many other phabulous campaigns!

