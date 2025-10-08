Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cygnus Cross, Emberville

Emberville Receives New Trailer Showing The Current Build

Having already been announced back in 2023, the team behind Emberville has shown off the current build of the game in a new trailer

Article Summary Emberville unveils a new trailer showcasing its pixel-art action-adventure and sim RPG mechanics.

Players awaken in a mysterious dungeon, team up with Memento, and strive to rebuild a ruined town.

Explore the procedurally generated Vitromotus, rescue townsfolk, craft items, and uncover secrets.

Join the Emberville community on Discord and contribute feedback as the game heads to Early Access soon.

Indie game developer and publisher Cygnus Cross released a brand-new trailer to show off the current state of their game, Emberville. The title was originally annoucned back in 2023, as the team presented this new pixel-art action-adventure RPG mesh with some sim mechanics. But we haven't heard all that much about it since. Well, the latest trailer you see here gives us a better view of what the game currently looks like. The game still has no release date beyond the idea that its coming to Early Access "soon," so enjoy teh trailer for now.

Emberville

Tired and confused, you awake engulfed in darkness, in a prison that seems to have no end. Your memories are clouded, but your desire for freedom allows you to endure. But you are not alone. Accompanied by a strange, luminous entity that calls itself your Memento, you carve your way out through might and magic, eager to meet the light of the sun. Yet, as despair slowly consumes your spirit, a ray of hope shines forward. Imprisoned like countless others, the denizens of a once thriving town, now ravaged by vicious forces, await your aid. As you rescue them from various, terrible fates, they will lend their skills and help you rebuild their homes. You will learn their trades, secrets, and dreams, assisting them in their many quests, and perhaps, in time, become a legend in the annals of their land: Emberville.

Meet and rescue plenty of quaint characters along your way, and help them rebuild their homes. They will surely show you their gratitude with amazing rewards and useful teachings!

Get to know the denizens of Emberville, hear their stories, and, while they're not looking, read their diaries! You'll find more than your share of quests to fulfill.

Explore the vast Vitromotus, a mysterious dungeon that holds many secrets, dangers and resources. Mine, loot, scavage, and fight your way deeper into the Vitromotos. The Vitromotos is a procedurally generated world with vast subterranean system filled with countless bioms, creatures and bosses to discover. Defeat them, grow stronger and rescue the townsfolk of Emberville.

Learn to craft amazing items and weapons! Build your own base and help rebuilt the town of Emberville by rescuing townsfolks deep within the Vitromotos.

Enjoy the company of your Memento, a ghostly creature created by an unknown energy that insists on following you. It claims to have your memories locked within, but will you be able to recover them? Your Memento will level up beside you and enhance your abilities.

Build your character the way you like. As you defeat monsters in your travels, you'll have the freedom to improve in more than one way, and learn amazing abilities to vanquish your enemies!

While the game is in alpha and there's still much work to do, you'll be most welcome to join us in our Discord, share your thoughts, and feel like an essential part of the development process.

You'll be able to meet the crew behind Emberville and learn about our philosophies, not only about game design but also as a team. At Cygnus Cross, every opinion counts, and no one is left in the dark.

