Eminence In Shadow Arrives In Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis welcomes another anime into the game as players can snag Eminence In Shadow items for a few weeks.

SEGA has launched a brand new collaboration event in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the anime The Eminence In Shadow makes an appearance. For the next few weeks, you can log in and collect acrylic stand-style Build Parts of Shadow, Alpha, Beta, and Alexia as special bonuses. As well as participate in the AC Scratch Ticket that's available, and all of the cosmetics that you can collect if you see fit. This includes avatar items and Voice Tickets to cosplay as Shadow, Alpha, Beta, and Alexia, plus Slime Sword and Dark Knight Sword Weapon Camo. We have more info below as the event is happening now.

The Eminence in Shadow

After being reincarnated in another world, Cid decides to have some fun with the setting of the The Emiinence in Shadow and takes on the role of Shadow: the one who lurks in the shadows; the one who hunts down shadows. He leads an organization called the Shadow Garden, and together with the girls under his command opposes an evil cult. However, unbeknownst to Cid, the Cult of Diablos, the fictional source of all evil he created, actually exists in this world. And so Shadow Garden becomes engaged in a war with the cult. The Story is based on Daisuke Aizawa's popular comic that has sold more than 6 million copies. The Global version of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis includes fully localized text and character voices in English and will remain content current with the Japanese servers.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is a new online action RPG game by SEGA. Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, PSO2: NGS takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS. PSO2: NGS features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles, and boss fights in brand-new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam / Windows 10 / Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 thanks to cross-platform play.

