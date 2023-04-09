A Little To The Left Adds New Something Eggstra Update Try your luck at some special Easter challenges as A Little To The Left has four new puzzles that will only be active until April 10th.

Those of you who are looking for more content to play in A Little To The Left have something cool as they have added the new Something Eggstra content. This is basically an Easter update for the game that you can play until April 10th, as developer Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode are giving you a brand new challenge every day until April 10th to solve. They will go away after the 10th, but for the time being, you can play all of them as they come out without them vanishing the day after they appear. We have more info below, but we're not showing you any of the content as a spoiler. You'll just have to play it yourself.

"If you've yet to crack open your cupboards and drawers for an overdue clean, first get into the mood with A Little To The Left's 'the Something Eggstra' Special Event, introducing four new, free (range) egg-themed messes for players to unscramble. Found inside the game's The Daily Tidy Delivery mode, these new puzzles will begin hatching from 00.00 in your local timezone on Friday, April 7th. A new puzzle is accessible on each day of the Special Event, playable up until 23.59 in your local timezone on Monday, April 10th."

"Eggspect a challenge from this Special Event (the puzzle selection most certainly can't be categorized as over easy), but don't fret if you find yourself running out of time: Max Inferno is pleased to reveal a puzzle archive mode is in incubation. Due for rollout later this year, it'll enable all players to access limited-time event puzzles they may have missed from The Daily Tidy Delivery. The Something Eggstra Special Event patch also contains additional bug fixes and will arrive as a free update for all A Little To The Left players on PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch later this week."