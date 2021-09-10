Empires & Puzzles Launches New Tower Of Magic Event

Zynga and Small Giant Games have announced a new event will be coming to Empires & Puzzles as players will experience the Tower of Magic. This all-new in-game event serves as a follow-up to the recent limited-time challenge known as Starfall Circus, as you will be dealing with magic and danger around nearly every corner. What makes this event a little extra special is that it won't be around for long, as most events usually last three weeks or so, this one will only be around for six days. We have more of the details as to what will be on this event below along with a quote from the team about what went into it.

Tower of Magic will embrace danger and mystery by bringing together a family of wizards, sorcerers, clerics and druids in a tower stronghold. Players complete different floors of the tower by clearing puzzle challenges. With each completion, players are granted unique enhancements, such as strength from boosted attacks or fortified defenses. In addition to 25 standard floors to master, there are an additional 50 "extreme" floors with greater difficulty to challenge advanced players. With gems or special Tower coins, players can summon 10 new heroes, including Nadezhda the Tower Headmaster, Anastasia the Apprentice Summoner and Milena the Teacher of the Arcane Arts. Each magical hero is granted new class-specific skills, such as summoning magical minions or healing team members. The new Tower of Magic event in Empires & Puzzles will run from September 15 through 20. "Tower of Magic evolves the Empires & Puzzles gameplay concept first introduced in our Ninja Tower event by transporting players to an enchanted fortification with 75 floors of increasing challenge," said Jose Saarniniemi, Managing Director of Small Giant Games. "This new event empowers players to unleash magical new heroes and powers, taking them to the next level of match-3 gameplay."