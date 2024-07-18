Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Endzone 2, Gentlymad Studios

Endzone 2 Announces Late August Early Access Release Date

Assemble Entertainment have confirmed the official Early Access release date for Endzone 2, as we'll see the game come out in a month.

New trailer provides a glimpse of the post-apocalyptic survival game.

Endzone 2 offers a hybrid of city-building and survival gameplay.

Manage multiple settlements, explore for resources, and trade strategically.

Assemble Entertainment and developer Gentlymad Studios have confirmed Endzone 2 will be released in a month for Early Access on Steam. This version of the game will basically serve as a early look at the final product as they continue development on it, while also providing updates here and there as feedback comes in. In the meantime, they released a new trailer showing off what this version of the game will look like. Enjoy the trailer as it arrived on August 26.

Endzone 2

Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders.

