EON Gaming Releases Halo Spartan Edition For Original Xbox

EON Gaming has provided the ultimate throwback experience for Halo fans as they have released the Halo Spartan Edition for the original Xbox.

Revive classic Halo gameplay with enhanced 1080i graphics on modern displays.

Plug-and-play adapter offers easy setup for authentic high-def Halo experiences.

New Spartan Green edition supports seamless LAN parties and multi-display outputs.

EON Gaming has a brand new modernized version of a retro console adapter on the market with the Halo Spartan Edition for the original Xbox. This new adapter was designed to link directly to the original Xbox and essentially give it new life for LAN parties, providing 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i graphic improvements for modern screens while still using the console's original hardware. With Spartan Green as the color scheme for an extra little chef's kiss of design. We have more info about it below as fans looking to get their hands on one will need to pay $150.

Halo Spartan Edition

Perfectly capturing the look of the iconic transparent green Xbox, the XBHD Spartan Edition is the perfect complement for fans of Halo's legacy. Keep the fight alive with lag-free visuals on the original Xbox hardware with 480i, 480p, 720p, and 1080i resolutions. Utilizing plug-and-play technology, simply connect the device to the back of an original Xbox console, attach an HDMI cable, and earn a Kilimanjaro in glorious, authentic high-def visuals, hassle-free Simultaneously output the feed to multiple displays to elevate game nights or fighting game tournaments. Enjoy simple LAN connectivity, eliminating the need for an additional power supply or a router with three convenient RJ45 ethernet connectors. The XBHD offers clear audio through the MiniToslink 3.5mm port for headphones, speaker systems, and capture cards. Unlock the potential of the Xbox!

"We have so many amazing memories of entire weekends gathered around TVs for split-screen Halo Lan Parties," reminisced Justin Scerbo, co-founder of EON Gaming, "We built the XBHD to both recreate and streamline those awesome nights. Between the ongoing efforts to fine-tune the XBHD since launch, the gorgeous new Spartan Edition riffing on the classic Halo Edition Xbox, and the new price point, we cannot wait to see the device in more players' hands."

