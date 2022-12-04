Epic Games Eventually Launches Fortnite Chapter 4 After Rough Ending

Epic Games officially launched Chapter Four of Fortnite this morning, but not before the final day of Chapter 3 ended in a massive crash. Like a lot of their season-ending events, the team had a giant interactive setting you could play in until they brought the game to a close temporarily for the launch of the next thing. Unfortunately, it looks like they overestimated how many people would play it, along with a lot of the new-ish mechanics being used to tell the story at the end, as they ended up crashing their servers and logging most of their playerbase out of the ending. An estimated 70-75% of users were thrown out of the game, and it even crashed the Epic Games Store to where people couldn't log in to play anything in their library. (As of this morning, Android users still have no access.) But after all that, the latest chapter has launched, in Engine 5 no less. Here's more details and some videos showing it off.

NANITE

Nanite provides highly-detailed architectural geometry. Specifically, buildings are rendered from millions of polygons in real-time, and each brick, stone, wood plank, and wall trim is modeled. Natural landscapes are highly-detailed too. Individual trees have around 300,000 polygons, and each stone, flower, and blade of grass is modeled.

LUMEN

Lumen reflections provide high-quality ray-traced reflections on glossy materials and water. Also, Lumen provides real-time global illumination at 60 FPS. You'll see beautiful interior spaces with bounce lighting, plus characters reacting to the lighting of their surroundings. (For example, red rugs may bounce red light onto your Outfit.) Also, Outfits that have emissive (a.k.a. glowing) qualities will scatter light on nearby objects and surfaces.

FORTNITE VIRTUAL SHADOW MAPS

Virtual Shadow Maps allow for highly detailed shadowing. Each brick, leaf, and modeled detail will cast a shadow, and character self-shadowing is extremely accurate. This means that things like hats and other small details on characters will also cast shadows.

TEMPORAL SUPER RESOLUTION (TSR)

Temporal Super Resolution is an upgrade over Temporal Anti-Aliasing in Fortnite, and allows for high-quality visuals at a high framerate.