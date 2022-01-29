Epic Games Store Reveals Updates To Service In 2022

Epic Games revealed their plans for 2022 for the Epic Games Store, including several updates they have added and will be working on. The company revealed this week that they have basically had a successful couple of years since launch and that they have more in store for the following year. A lot of what's planned for 2022 is improving on systems that are already working and they look to expand, such as Epic Achievements, developer tools, and more free titles throughout the year. We have the rundown below from the team as we're looking to see what else they have planned for the platform.

Last year, we talked about improving the Epic Games Store's publishing tools, with the desire to eventually provide complete self-publishing tools to developers and publishers using the platform. We took a huge step in that direction in August when we launched our Publishing Tools in a successful closed Beta. In the Closed Alpha and Closed Beta Programs, we welcomed hundreds of new titles to launch on Epic Games Store via our soon to be released Self Publishing Tools that made the launch process efficient and seamless for partners. Epic Games Store partners can expect a full release of our Self Publishing Tools in 2022. Players on Epic Games Store will benefit by having more great games to choose from as we continue to grow the catalog of games available on the store. In addition, we also made the following updates: Updated navigation to easily find everything the Epic Games Store has to offer as well as a new way to quickly launch into your most recently played games.

Social Panel improvements with improved Presence to see what your friends are playing.

New views for discovery of New Releases, Top Sellers and Coming Soon as well as Categories/Genres for products on the store.

Improved Wishlist support with optional email notifications to never miss when your next favorite game is available.

Added Epic Games wallet for US & Canadian customers, letting players load money directly into their Epic Games account, allowing for quick and easy payments.

Improved product pages that allow more information and media to be reviewed prior to adding to wishlist or adding to cart.

New Epic Games Store Newsletter Email (sign up in your profile settings).

Support for 43 currencies, with 13 new currencies added in 2021.