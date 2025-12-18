Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bilibili, Escape From Duckov, Team Soda

Escape From Duckov Releases Free Winter Update

Escape From Duckov has a new update available now, as they bring a bit of winter to the game along with some other additions

Article Summary Escape From Duckov’s free winter update adds a new challenge map, cat NPC, enemies, weapons, and weather.

Explore, fight, or sneak as you survive cartoonish foes and collect loot in top-down extraction shooting.

Build, customize, and upgrade your gear and base to escape Duckov’s quirky, perilous world.

Features easy-to-learn but deep PvE gameplay with high replayability and robust weapon crafting.

Indie game developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili have released a new winter update for Escape From Duckov, giving players osme free content for the holidays. Essentially serving as a winter update, the update adds a new challenge map with a new cat NPC, as well as new enemies, new blueprints, new weapons, and a new dynamic weather feature for the winter. Enjoy the update right now as its a free download on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Escape From Duckov

After waking up from a strange dream, you find yourself in Duckov's world. There are various enemies hiding outside around your shelter. After leaving, you need to explore cautiously and try to collect supplies for your future. There's no time to explain, rookie duck! Becoming a stronger soldier is what you need most now! Escape From Duckov is a funky and adorable duck-themed top-down PvE extraction shooter. Unlike hardcore tactical shooters, the game features cartoonish enemies, fog-of-war mechanics, and randomly dropped loot. Combined with base-building, weapon customization, and progression systems, it offers high replayability and extensive depth that will keep players coming back for more.

An Extraction Shooter for Everybody – A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels.

A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels. Sneak or Shoot? Quack Your Way Out! – Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed.

Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed. Build the Ultimate Base – Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom.

Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom. Mod Your Arsenal From Peashooter to Cannon! – Deep weapon customization and a robust crafting system ensure high replayability, keeping players quacking for more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!