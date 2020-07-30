Escape The Room: The Cursed Dollhouse, And Its Spooky Secrets

ThinkFun Inc. has been creating games for over thirty years. In that time multiple fads have come and gone, from POGs to Silly Bands and practically everywhere in between. But a few things have stuck to the fabric of popularity in thirty years' time: board games and escape rooms, in particular, stand out as notable for this article's purposes.

Given that the idea of an escape room, an idea that started most true-to-form as True Dungeon in 2003 at GenCon in Indianapolis, Indiana (seventeen years ago!), is still a popular idea even amid the COVID-19 pandemic we have been going through for the past few months, ThunkFun Inc. has come up with an idea to merge this concept with the board game and release the Escape The Room series. We got ahold of the newest upcoming Escape The Room game, The Cursed Dollhouse! Don't worry, though – we won't be giving any major spoilers.

While there are a lot of things we cannot explain to our readers for the sake of insisting you get ahold of this game yourselves, the premise of the game is something we can tell you. An eccentric old man, Mr. Garrity, has been implicated in the disappearances of many local children including his own daughter. Being ever the sleuth, you (and up to three friends) decide to investigate his shed, from which lights have been seen to flicker eerily. Inside, there's a dollhouse, and it's glowing. You reach out to it instinctively… And the game begins!

The most established company we can think of to ensure maximum immersion, necessary for this game to succeed as an escape room game played in a room where there's no need to worry about escape, is Ravensburger. In fact, Ravensburger is responsible for the release of this game in the United States via Amazon. The MSRP for Escape The Room: The Cursed Dollhouse will be $41.99 USD. There will also be an in-depth live unboxing of this game on August 1st through GenCon's website, seventeen years after they unveiled the first true escape room.

