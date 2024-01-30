Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESDigital Games, Sky Of Tides

ESDigital Games To Publish Sky Of Tides For PC & Consoles

ESDigital Games announced this week that they have taken over publishing duties for the upcoming sci-fi adventure game Sky Of Tides.

Article Summary ESDigital Games to publish Lofty Sky's Sky Of Tides for PC and consoles.

Free demo of this sci-fi adventure game available during Steam Next Fest.

RPG elements let players shape the protagonist by choices and dialogue.

Rin's quest to find her father unravels a conspiracy threatening Numen.

ESDigital Games announced they have a new deal with indie game developer Lofty Sky Entertainment to publish their upcoming game, Sky Of Tides. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is a sci-fi adventure meshed with RPG elements, as you play a young woman searching for her missing father on a planet that is on the verge of war. ESDigital will work with Lofty Sky to bring the game to PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles when they're ready to have it come out. Before that, the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest from February 5-12.

Sky Of Tides

A calamity has fractured the world of Numen into nine floating planetoids. Diverse nations now hover isolated from each other in the sky, while the ocean hovers above them all, enveloping the broken planet, which hangs by a thread. Two rival powers vie for control—the Syndicate, through their monopoly on a little understood but powerful technology that relies on mysterious Corron minerals that they control; and the Sovereign, which favors a return to the now nearly lost ways of the ancients outlined in the banned Numen Tomes.

Explore unknown and ancient lands – Travel further away from home than you've ever been before. From your family's rytail farm on Yantar, to the harsh desolate wasteland of the Bleached Relics. Explore the mysterious and ancient landscapes of Numen and unearth items to understand the world around you. You never know what you might find along the way.

Dialogue choices shape your character – It's not just about what you do, but how you react. Think about who you want to be, as the world of Numen will mirror itself to your personality, the items in the world, and your dialogue options. Dialogue choices you make reflect in your Character Stats which go towards unlocking further dialogue options and unique customization items. Increase your intelligence, humor, courage, compassion, and luck, but be wary of what you say; the people you meet along the way aren't afraid to talk back…

A story-driven sci-fi adventure – You play as Rin, the daughter of Syndicate researcher Lu D'Lorah, who uncovers a conspiracy to starve the people of Numen and then goes missing. As you set out to find your father, you'll encounter all sorts of interesting numenites—some friends, some foes. Discover a hidden power that may hold the answer to healing the broken planet before it's too late, but be careful, there are others seeking this power as well.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!