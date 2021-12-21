ESL Gaming Announces New Women's Circuit For CS:GO

ESL Gaming has announced a brand new venture for their CS:GO 2022 esports calendar as they are opening up a women's circuit. This new circuit launch will be part of their new #GGFORALL program, with a focus on making esports "inclusive, respectful, and all-empowering". The first round of events will be sponsored by Intel and DHL, offering $500k across regional leagues, standalone events at DreamHack festivals, and ESL Cash Cups. Each league is getting eight teams in both Europe and North America with a $150k prize pool. The three best teams from both regions, along with a South American and an APAC team will make up the brackets for the Global League Finals at DreamHack Dallas (June 3rd-5th, 2022) and DreamHack Winter (November 25th-27th, 2022).

The company is also planning standalone DreamHack events which will see eight teams from all four regions fight for a #100k prize pool, with the first taking place at DreamHack Valencia on July 1st-3rd, 2022.

The last piece of the puzzle, which will technically be the first event for the entire thing will happen in January 2022, as the ESL Cash Cups for women's teams will be added to ESEA, where teams featuring a full women's roster will compete twice a month for their share of a $4k prize pool.

"By providing an infrastructure equal to their male counterparts, we are thrilled to create more visibility and opportunities for women in the esports space, as well as to support them in their professional development and to help make their dreams come true," said Roberta Hernandez, SVP People and Culture at ESL Gaming. "This is only the first part of a number of #GGFORALL initiatives we are currently working on and we can't wait to tell you more about what is yet to come." "At ESL Gaming we truly believe in a world where everybody can be somebody, so going back to the grassroots level and creating an all-new ecosystem to ensure ambitious women CS:GO players are given equal chances is a great step forward," added Brian Krämer, General Manager, CS:GO at ESL Gaming, and Charlie Sirc, Product Manager at ESL Gaming, in a joint statement. "With a great lineup of events for next year already, we are super excited to develop this new product further in 2022 and beyond."