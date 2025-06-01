Ev erything Revealed During The AG French Direct 2025 Showcase

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ActuGaming, AG French Direct 2025

Among the many livestreams happening during the next few weeks, the AG French Direct 2025 took place with over 30 titles to show off

Article Summary AG French Direct 2025 spotlighted 45+ French and francophone games with world premieres and new trailers

Major reveals included Endless Legend II, Tenjutsu, Cairn, and The Lonesome Guild with playable demos

Genres ranged from tactical RPGs and roguelikes to cozy builders, narrative adventures, and party games

Release windows span 2024–2027, with updates on anticipated titles and several demos already on Steam

Last week, the AG French Direct 2025 showcase took place, which served as a celebration of French and French-speaking video game creation. Adding to the pile of livestreams happening for the next five weeks, this one was organized by ActuGaming and hosted by Salomé Lagresle, as they showed over 45 games for players to check out in the coming year. As usual, we got a mix of world premiere videos, new trailers, game updates, and messages from developers. We have the livestream above and the full list of everything shown off below.

Fallen Fates

The showcase kicked off with the world premiere of Fallen Fates, the next title from Hibernian Workshop (Astral Ascent). Dive into this top-down action RPG set in a vast hand-crafted pixel art world.

Cosmic Holidays

Help Cibo survive an unknown planet using his quirky ability to inflate his head! Float, glide, and protect yourself as you uncover the secrets of Cosmic Holidays. Launching in 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch.

DeathTower

DeathTower is a tactical roguelike RPG from Headbang Club (Double Kick Heroes), introducing a brand-new playable character: Herk the Butcher. Check out the latest gameplay footage! Coming soon to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Endless Legend II

Amplitude Studios confirms the return of the Necrophages in Endless Legend II, a 4X strategy game where nothing stands in the way of the swarm. Early access begins this summer.

Paper Sky

The paper airplane takes off again in Paper Sky! Catch a fresh gameplay trailer and get ready to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, and the newly announced Switch 2. Releasing late 2025.

Cairn

From the creators of Furi and Haven, Cairn made a striking appearance during the showcase. Join Antoine Rey for a fresh gameplay walkthrough of this mysterious and atmospheric adventure. Coming later this year on PC and PlayStation.

City Tales – Medieval Era

Live your medieval dream in this cozy city-builder where your village reflects your personality. Game Director Rémi Mallet walks you through all the creative possibilities in a brand-new gameplay video. Now available in Early Access on Steam.

ChaseTag

It's tag… but as a chaotic arena game! Revealed exclusively during the show, ChaseTag lets you relive childhood fun — enhanced with vibrant arenas and game-changing power-ups. Launching in 2026 on PC and Switch.

The Funskin Project

Enter the bizarre and terrifying castle of Baron Fetuccini in The Funskin Project. You'll need brains and guts to survive the maze of dangers and uncover its darkest secrets. Coming early 2026 on PC.

Tears of Metal

Defend your island from invaders in Tears of Metal, a roguelike hack'n'slash with co-op mechanics. Upgrade your squad, strengthen your village, and push further with every run. An open beta is coming soon before the full PC launch later this year.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

Explore the dangerous and awe-inspiring environments of the mysterious spaceship known as the Ark in this pixel-art metroidvania adventure. Launching in 2025 on PC and consoles.

Tenjutsu

From the mind of Sébastien Benard (Dead Cells) and published by Devolver Digital, Tenjutsu drops you into a brutal city where every crime syndicate needs a beatdown. It's you versus the underworld in this slick roguelike brawler. Coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

The Lonesome Guild

Charming and cozy, The Lonesome Guild invites you into a world of adventure and emotion. A new trailer has just landed—and yes, there's a free demo now live on Steam! Coming Fall 2025 to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.

DeadCore Redux

The cult FPS-platformer returns over 10 years later in DeadCore Redux! This remastered version comes with a new demo—available now. Launching on PC in Q3 2025.

LavaLoop

With rhythm-infused shoot'em-up gameplay, LavaLoop is loud, wild, and action-packed. Your job? Save the world from a giant drill. Coming in 2026 on PC.

Kosmocean – The Endless Sea

Gear up and dive deep in your bathyscaphe to explore the vast oceans of Kosmocean – The Endless Sea. Hidden secrets and dangerous underwater obstacles await. A playable demo is already live! Launching Q3 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2.

Jump the Track

Part visual novel, part pachinko game, Jump the Track tells the story of a lost soul trying to break free from a broken system. Available now on PC.

Sheepherds!

Command chaos as a sheepdog in Sheepherds!, a wool-collecting party game where you guide your flock and shear them to riches—up to 4 players in co-op. Coming to PC this year with a demo already available.

Crown Gambit

In this narrative-driven card game, every move matters. With release just around the corner, the latest trailer features insights from the game's art director, Gobert. Releasing June 18 on PC via Steam.

Otherskin

Survive the alien world of Vandermire in Otherskin, a stylish third-person shooter where you absorb enemy powers to evolve. Coming Fall 2025 to PC and consoles.

Elmin

Take flight with Elmin, a giant bird trapped in a forgotten archipelago. Soar through ruins in this poetic exploration game guided by developer Julien Ribassin. Launching in 2026 on PC.

Fish Stick Protocol

Suit up and face the hazards of a procedurally generated world in Fish Stick Protocol. Collect valuable loot to customize your employer's gallery—team up with up to 8 players! Launching in 2025 on PC.

Poem Ex Machina

Lace up your rollerblades and dive into a supernatural turf war. Poem Ex Machina mixes tricks, brawling, and stylish exploration in a city full of anomalies. Coming Spring 2026 on PC.

Guilty As Sock!

Put on your finest socks and step into Guilty As Sock!, a chaotic party game set in a courtroom where the goal is to discredit your opponents in the wildest ways possible. Out May 29 on PC.

Tako no Himitsu: Ocean of Secrets

A love letter to the Game Boy Advance era, Tako no Himitsu unveils new gameplay showcasing its classic RPG charm and colorful world. Scheduled for 2026 on PC and Switch.

Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution

Welcome to an alternate French Revolution… with mechs! In Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution, rise through society in a tactical RPG where every decision counts. Early Access is already available on Steam.

Species: Unknown

This co-op survival horror will chill you to the bone. Species: Unknown enters closed beta on June 17, and delivers intense gameplay glimpses of what's lurking in the dark.

Pardon My French Toast

Spread some fun in Pardon My French Toast, a deliciously sweet platformer where you power up by collecting candy and other treats. Snack time begins late 2025 on PC and Switch.

Hell is Us

Hadea is no longer home. In Hell is Us, journey through a surreal, war-torn land in search of truth. Combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving collide in this emotional narrative action-adventure. Launching September 4, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Lifelong

Corporate life isn't pretty in Lifelong, a black-and-white narrative puzzle game where you infiltrate the minds of your colleagues using a remote control. Releasing Winter 2026 on PC.

How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine

In How 2 Escape: Lost Submarine by Breakfast Games, cooperation is the only way to solve the puzzles that could prevent the start of a war. Game designer Solène Rinn walks us through this new adventure in a fresh presentation. Launching this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

A Better World

What if a single button press could alter the course of history? A Better World gives you that power—then lets you witness the ripple effects of your decisions in a gripping alternate reality. Coming this year to PC.

Lost In Prayer

Don't fear death—it's just the beginning. In tactical roguelike Lost in Prayer, use your spirit to possess fallen foes and wield their powers to conquer Heaven and Hell. Early Access begins July 15 on PC.

Sydless

Forget guns. In Sydless, a lightning-fast FPS, your only weapon is a deadly bouncing ball. Use it to survive increasingly bizarre and dangerous versions of a fast-food joint. Launching 2026 on PC via Steam.

BARDA

Get a first glimpse of BARDA, a "Solarpunk Survival Roguelike Bagbuilder" where a young adventurer ascends a mystical mountain to scatter his grandfather's ashes. From the creators of Pilo and the Holobook, BARDA enters Early Access late 2025 and heads to Switch and Switch 2 later on.

Maseylia: Echoes of the Past

Uncover the ruins of a lost civilization in Maseylia: Echoes of the Past, a 3D metroidvania full of eerie creatures, cryptic puzzles, and powerful upgrades that redefine how you explore. Coming early 2026 to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2

Dead in Antares

Join the dev team from Ishtar Games for a deep dive into Dead in Antares, a turn-based survival management game with RPG flair. Save Earth—if you can. Launching end of year on PC.

Quantic River

Upgrade your cyberbody and outmatch any threat in Quantic River, a sharp 2D action game set in a slick futuristic world. Arriving Q1 2027 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Fireside Feelings

Sometimes, all you need is a good conversation by a warm fire. Fireside Feelings from Team Empreintes is a narrative journey full of heartfelt stories and cozy vibes. Coming to PC in 2025.

Ytash – A Nocturnal Poem

Set in the Nocturnal universe, Ytash – A Nocturnal Poem is a metroidvania where you play Ardeshir, a Flame Warden on a mission to awaken the dormant city of Ytash. First gameplay footage unveiled. Launching late 2025 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Follow My Steps

Play as Sova and protect Lou, her wolf cub, in Follow My Steps, an open-world narrative RPG where choices shape destiny. Expect stealth, combat, exploration, and raw emotion. Coming 2026 to PC and consoles.

Hellslave 2: Judgment of the Archon

The battle against Hell's forces continues. Hellslave 2: Judgment of the Archon brings new horrors and deeper dungeon crawling. Descending upon PC in 2026.

