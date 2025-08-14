Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier Enters Cycle Two Later This Month

EVE Frontier will be seeing some big changes next week, as Cycle Two will kick off with a number of additions and restarts

CCP Games has revealed that the next major update is coming next week to EVE Frontier, as the game will enter Cycle Two with a number of changes. The cycle marks the next phase of development for the title as they work their way to the eventual Version 1.0 release, which includes a reset of several aspects, a few new redesigns and content updates, as well as some new items added to improve and expand the gameplay. We have more details from he devs below as the finer notes can be found on their website, with Cycle Two going live on August 20.

EVE Frontier – Cycle Two

As Cycle One comes to a close, all progress and accumulated Grace points will be wiped. This means that every structure, ship, and claim will be reset, giving players the chance to start again from a level playing field. Titled Ash and Resolve, this next Cycle will see the addition of new systems and challenges to both help and threaten players. Throughout the second Cycle, players will have the chance to uncover echoes of the past and face evolving threats which loom across an unforgiving universe. Each week, dynamic new missions and in-game events will drive the narrative forward and reshape the Frontier.

Other updates include a redesign of the Small Gate Assemblies, which are smaller, cheaper stargates that facilitate connection between systems. The Broadcast Terminal will be introduced, delivering transmissions that update players on news and events, revealing new insight into what lies beneath the Frontier's silence. While accumulated Grace will be reset at the start of the new Cycle, founders who earned Grace in Cycle 1 will be able to claim EVE Points for their efforts. EVE points for Cycle One will be able to be claimed in September – more details on how to do this will be announced later in the Cycle. In addition to new content, Cycle 2 will implement bug fixes with a focus on bringing added stability, along with quality-of-life updates that improve the overall game experience.

