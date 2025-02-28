Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fallout, Fallout: Factions, TTRPG

New Core Rulebook For Fallout: Factions Drops For Pre-Order

Fallout: Factions will release a number of new items for the latest TTRPG, as the Core Rulebook is now up for pre-order right now

Article Summary Pre-order the 112-page Fallout: Factions Core Rulebook for $37, releasing May 2025.

Expand your game with new factions: Brotherhood of Steel, super mutants, survivors, and raiders.

Experience unique gameplay with Objectives, Hazards, and Legends of the Wasteland.

Upgrade weapons, purchase chems, and unlock new perks for your crew's Wasteland journey.

Modiphius Entertainment has thrown a new item up for pre-order for their upcoming TTRPG Fallout: Factions, as you can snag the Core Rulebook. This is a full 112-page rulebook that covers everything you need to know about the game and how best to play, with an introduction to several mechanics and concepts. Including their version of wargaming, the core rules, game setup, factions, the story, and more. We have more details below as the book is being sold for $37 in their shop, set to be released sometime in May 2025.

Fallout: Factions

This rulebook expands the game's available factions from the Battle for Nuka-World starter set, which featured the three raider gangs from Fallout 4's popular DLC. The new hardback rulebook contains everything players need to know to fight for the Wasteland, teaching them the rules of play, the in-depth campaign system, and showcasing the iconic factions of Fallout from the Brotherhood of Steel and super mutants to survivors and raiders. Combined with the Fallout: Factions 'Battle for Nuka-World' Starter Set, or the Fallout: Factions – Tokens and Terrain Pack 1 (coming soon), players will have everything they need to pick a faction and start their journey to rule their corner of the Wasteland.

The expanded rules see four new Factions added into the game – Brotherhood of Steel, super mutants, survivors and raiders. Hazards and Facilities have also been added, allowing crews to customize their Home Turfs. Specific scenarios have been replaced with Objectives and Hazards, which can be merged into hundreds of combinations to make each game feel unique. New Legends of the Wasteland are available to hire before each game, and the story phase has been updated to make campaigns more expansive and interwoven. Plus, players will be able to upgrade weapons, purchase chems, and unlock new perks for their crew.

An introduction to wargaming, and all you'll need to play Fallout: Factions.

The core rules you need to play the fast-playing, high-risk, high-reward tabletop skirmish wargame.

How to set up a game, with an overview of the in-depth scenario system that keeps each game interesting.

The Story Phase: Details for growing your crew and ascending to legend – or what to do if you end up a footnote in another crew's story.

Faction lists for the Brotherhood of Steel, Super Mutants, Survivors, Raiders, as well as their Weapons, Perks, Legends of the Wasteland and more.

