BTS To Collaborate With Cookie Run: Kingdom For New Event

"Braver Together" is inspired by one of the Cookie Run franchise's central values, "Bravery," and BTS' core values of bringing fans together to accomplish great things. The collaboration brings BTS and Cookie Run: Kingdom fans together through shared values and provides a carefully curated and enjoyable experience for both fan communities. During the event, each member of BTS will be transformed into their own unique Cookie, and players will be transported to specially crafted BTS-themed maps with all new game lore explicitly created for this update. The event will culminate in an in-game concert by BTS for the Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom. From September 23 to September 30, teaser content of the seven BTS members (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook), including seven photo cards and 14 videos, will be released on Cookie Run: Kingdom's official social media accounts.