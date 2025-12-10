Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Frontier

EVE Frontier Launches Cycle 4: The Eternal Forge

EVE Frontier dropped a new udpate today for players invested in the early game, as Cycle 4: The Eternal Forge is available now

Article Summary Cycle 4: The Eternal Forge launches with a full reset and new major systems for EVE Frontier players.

Character progression debuts, letting Riders build permanent advancement through gathering memory.

WASD manual ship piloting becomes default, featuring improved navigation and tactical controls.

Feral AI evolves, world expands with persistent sites, and basebuilding/industry receive major upgrades.

CCP Games has released the latest update for EVE Frontier this morning, as the game has launched Cycle 4: The Eternal Forge. The major news about this update is that it enforced a full Frontier reset, alongside the addition of several new major systems to the game. This includes the first iteration of character progression for you to dig your fingers into, as well as the fully integrated WASD ship control scheme, which the team credits its design to extensive Founder feedback. Not to mention the usual array of improvements and bug fixes you would expect with any update. We have more details about the new cycle for you here as the content is now live.

EVE Frontier – Cycle 4: The Eternal Forge

Cycle 4 introduces character progression, allowing Riders to build permanent progression by gathering memory through in-game activity. Clones must return to safety and Ascend to bank their progress or face their memory being destroyed. This marks the foundation of long-term character development in EVE Frontier. Manual piloting through WASD ship controls is now the default, enhanced with the return of waypoint navigation (without autopilot), go-to-point functionality for static objects, increased camera field of vision, WASD support in tactical view, and a balance pass on ship navigation. Further refinements will continue throughout the Cycle.

Feral AI also evolve, with smarter, more reactive enemies capable of scanning Riders, looting containers, demanding items, and rallying combat units to pressure players who refuse. Cycle 4 expands the world itself with large, persistent sites in starter regions and a new navigation module to traverse them. Resource chains have been renamed and reorganized into a new conceptual framework that lays the groundwork for future mining updates. Basebuilding and industry see significant improvements as well, including precise rotation tools, coordinate-based placement, continuous manufacturing without batches, and always-visible blueprints.

