EVE Online Announces New Viridian Expansion For 20th Anniversary Experience the first of two major expansions coming to EVE Online for its 20th Anniversary as Viridian will arrive next month.

CCP Games revealed a brand new expansion that will be coming to EVE Online this morning, as Viridian will arrive sometime this June. This will be the first of two major expansions to be put into the game this year, as Viridian has been designed to give you more customization and personalization options throughout the game. This includes providing new tools, social-driven content, and game improvements that will allow you to make your experience unique to you when playing the game. What's more, the expansion will be free for everyone when it comes out next month. The team also reminded players that they could have their character's name engraved on the Worlds Within A World monument in Reykjavík, Iceland, for the first time in a decade. All you need is to have an active Omega account on May 6th, 2023. We got more info on what's to come in the weeks ahead, as we have a trailer for the new content below.

EVE Online: Viridian will empower player-run corporations in more ways than ever before. From strengthening and growing their numbers to new personalization options and an expanded toolset, corporation leaders will be able to create meaningful content, manage and efficiently train new recruits, and lead their corporation to collective glory. Ahead of the expansion, Capsuleers will find a wealth of activities to enjoy in and outside of the game in May, including Capsuleer Day celebrations, a dazzling in-game cosmic fireworks extravaganza at Jita 4-4, and a momentous opportunity to be inscribed onto the updated and expanded Worlds Within A World monument. CCP Games also shared the completed Fabric of New Eden mosaic, a celebratory digital artwork featuring over 80,000 EVE players. Igniting the birthday month of May, players can warp into EVE Online's celebratory CCP TV stream on Twitch this Saturday, May 6 (17:00-19:00 UTC), which includes developer interviews, prizes, and a live in-game (Jita 4-4) fireworks display of cosmic proportions.

"With Viridian, players will be given more power to shape and color New Eden," said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online's Creative Director. "Viridian builds upon last year's pivotal Uprising expansion by giving corporation leaders more means and methods to help their group flourish. There is no better time than the present for reconnecting with your corporation members to plan your next venture – you never know what's on the horizon."

"The EVE universe has grown exponentially over the past 20 years thanks to the devoted, unshakable explorers of New Eden," said Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games. "From breaking world records to selflessly rallying around those in need, EVE Online's players continue to prove why it is an MMO unlike any other. Join us in New Eden for live events and in-game activities, observing this incredible 20-year milestone throughout the summer."