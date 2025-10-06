Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, eve online

EVE Online Has Launched The 2025 Crimson Harvest Event

Halloween comes to EVE Online with the annual Crimson Harvest event, as you'll pick a side and venture into the mysterious unknown

Align with Blood Raiders or the Order of St. Tetrimon and earn exclusive rewards on the seasonal track.

Battle across new Biocybernetic Incident combat sites in highsec, lowsec, nullsec, and wormhole space.

Daily rewards, Upwell-themed sites, and special loot opportunities await capsuleers of every skill level.

CCP Games has launched a new event in EVE Online today, as they bring back the annual Halloween event, Crimson Harvest 2025. For this year's event, you will choose to fight alongside either the Blood Raiders or the Order of St. Tetrimon for a chance to earn challenge rewards and progress along the seasonal track. You'll also be thrown into the mysterious Biocybernetic Incident as you explore sites in highsec, lowsec, nullsec, and wormhole space. Fighting off enemies and taking over rogue shuttles. We have some of the details below, and the trailer above, as you can read more about it in their latest blog.

EVE Online – Crimson Harvest 2025

This year, the Crimson Harvest has something for capsuleers of all experience levels, including brand-new Upwell-themed sites. Take on seasonal challenges, reap daily rewards, and sink your teeth into all-new activities. Don't forget that in the final week, the horrors will intensify and the seasonal reward track will be extended to include a reward crate containing a Blood Raider ship blueprint.

Upwell's experiments with cloning technology, in special biocybernetics facilities, have gone terribly wrong. The locations of these incidents are now combat sites across all space. The sites require pilots to stay within a designated perimeter for a certain period of time, fighting waves of enemies, and ultimately taking on an even more formidable foe. Keep the Opportunities Info Panel open to see how much time is left, and watch out for shuttles attempting to leave the site laden with valuable loot. Catch them before they get out to make these sites even more lucrative.

Keep your eye out for unstable generators within these locations that can be used tactically to damage many enemy ships at once – and also your own, if you're not careful. The Biocybernetic Incident sites are showing up in highsec, lowsec, nullsec, and wormhole space, and are accessible to capsuleers of all experience levels. This includes rookies engaged with the AIR Career Program, who can try the sites geared toward Tech I frigates. Once you have cut your teeth on the easiest of these sites, you can gear up and gain confidence to move up a tier using a Tech I destroyer or Tech II frigate, for even greater rewards.

