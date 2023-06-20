Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online

EVE Online Launches Microsoft Excel Add-In Today

Do you have trouble keeping track of everything in EVE Online? Well CCP Games has you covered with a new Excel add-in available now.

For the hardcore EVE Online player who is basically playing the game like they run a third-world country, there's a new addition available to help you. It's true, if you don't believe it, go look up some YouTube clips, but there are people who get so invested in the way the game is played; they are running everything like they were a CEO of a major company in the real world. And that can get confusing real quickly if you're not keeping track of everything. Which is why CCP Games have introduced a new add-on for the game, as you're getting a special version of Microsoft Excel. The add-in was developed in collaboration with the Excel team at Microsoft, including some of their in-house capsuleers, as they have crafted a version that works with the game as you play it with specific types of data integration. We got more info on it below, as the add-on is available now.

"By unleashing the full potential of Excel's robust analysis and visualization tools, players can gain deep insights into their in-game activities, track their progress, and strategize their next steps. The EVE Online add-in for Excel is available for free in the Microsoft Store, with no subscription required. In the fiercely competitive world of New Eden, strategy, knowledge, and preparedness are paramount. By accessing in-game data fluidly and seamlessly integrating with Excel, this powerful add-in enhances decision-making and ensures accessibility for everyone, without requiring any programming knowledge. With this tool in their arsenal, players can arm themselves with the information and knowledge to manage frontline warfare, maximize their profits, and achieve interstellar domination."

Manufacturers: Enhance production efficiency, identify profit margins, and uncover business opportunities.

Enhance production efficiency, identify profit margins, and uncover business opportunities. Miners: Make informed decisions about mining operations and optimize profits by calculating the value of mined asteroids.

Make informed decisions about mining operations and optimize profits by calculating the value of mined asteroids. Haulers: Streamline cargo volume determination, assess cargo value, and maximize transportation profits.

Streamline cargo volume determination, assess cargo value, and maximize transportation profits. Enforcers: Keep track of bounties, mission rewards, and hourly earnings to identify the most lucrative activities.

Keep track of bounties, mission rewards, and hourly earnings to identify the most lucrative activities. Explorers: Track earnings, item collection, and progression in the vast universe of New Eden.

Track earnings, item collection, and progression in the vast universe of New Eden. PvP Combatants: Monitor kills, losses, loot value, ship usage, and the outcomes of encounters.

Monitor kills, losses, loot value, ship usage, and the outcomes of encounters. Corporation Leaders: Gain essential insights into member activity, roles, finances, and standings.

Gain essential insights into member activity, roles, finances, and standings. All Players: Understand in-game actions and track progress over time with an aggregate overview of all character assets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!