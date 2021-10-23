Alolan Marowak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

The second part of the Halloween 2021 event is now live in Pokémon GO. This brings forth a new Raid Rotation, which includes one of the Tier Three (and former Tier Four, back when that was a thing) staples: Alolan Marowak. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ghost/Fire-type Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Using the top counter Pokémon and best attacks to take advantage of typing, Pokémon GO players can solo this raid. If you are a newer trainer or are incapable of using the above counters, your best bet is to go in with another trainer.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, while Cubone cannot be evolved into Alolan Marowak in the game, it is indeed considered an evolution. Because of this, I recommend trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as those can multiply the already increased number of Candies that evolved forms offer.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Alolan Marowak is currently thought to be about one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!